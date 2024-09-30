Oklahoma's Defense Made the Massive Play When it Mattered to Overcome Imperfect Performance
Things weren’t perfect, but Oklahoma’s defense came up huge when it counted the most.
The No. 19-ranked Sooners (4-1, 1-1 SEC), who have been specialists in taking the ball away in 2024, only forced one Auburn mistake.
But linebacker Kip Lewis returned Payton Thorne’s lone interception for a touchdown, putting OU on top at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
From there, the offense did enough to seal a 27-21 win, sending the Sooners into the off week with momentum.
“I think when we look at it, we had a lot of little mistakes,” OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said on Monday during his weekly interview on 107.7 The Franchise. “Stuff like that is going to happen whenever you play on the road that you need to clean up.”
Auburn totaled 482 yards on Saturday and hit the Sooners for a number of chunk plays.
Thorne completed five passes for more than 30 yards, and the Tigers averaged 7.7 yards per play on first down.
“We got into a lot of situations where they would just be in second-and-4, second-and-5,” Stutsman said, “and as a defense that’s very difficult to try and scheme up because you don’t really know what they can do at that point. And obviously coach (Brent) Venables and coach (Zac) Alley got us fired up (at halftime), got us ready for the moment and really got our minds right for the second half.”
Oklahoma rallied to force stops on Auburn’s final four drives, including the pick six, to help notch the program’s first ever SEC victory.
“I don’t think it was a perfect performance by any means but I think at the biggest moments we stepped up and made the plays that needed to happen,” Stutsman said. “I think when our moment was called, we responded really well. Overall I think we just kept fighting. Stayed in the game until the fourth quarter. … No one really gave up.”
Now, the Sooners have a free week to continue to hone in on the details.
True freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. put in another gritty performance, but the offense has plenty it can improve on before meeting No. 2 Texas (5-0, 1-0).
The offense has been a work in progress all month, but Stutsman was impressed with how Hawkins handled himself in his first start as it gives Seth Littrell’s unit a great foundation to build on.
“His composure was very unique for a true freshman. … He wasn’t fazed by anything that was happening in the game,” Stutsman said. “I think that’s something really special. … His performance was excellent. The way he was taking care of the ball, the offense did everything they needed to do to put us in a position to win.”
Now, Oklahoma can take the week to heal.
The wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries, and Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line hasn’t been close to full strength as even his starters are battling through bumps and bruises.
“Really what this bye week, I think the main focus is getting healthy,” Stutsman said. “… Just kind of keep up with recovery and do whatever you can to take care of your body to get your mind right for the big week coming up."
With the yearly clash at the Cotton Bowl on the horizon, Stutsman said he’s excited for the team to make as much improvement as possible this week before enjoying one final Saturday off before Texas.
“Obviously we’re going to get our work in when it comes to the film and the preparation,” he said. “You have to have a professional mindset to it. But when it comes to kind of around the weekend… get away from it as much as you can.
“We have a long season ahead of us so just take those moments, take a step back.”