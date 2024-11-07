Oklahoma's First Availability Report Ahead of Missouri Clash Offers More Questions
The week's first SEC Availability Report was a mixed bag for Oklahoma.
Jalil Farooq, who injured his foot on the first drive of the 2024 season, is questionable to return against Missouri.
He was third on the team last year with 694 receiving yards on 45 catches, and he got into the end zone twice.
That’s not the end of the good news, either.
Deion Burks, who hasn’t played since exiting OU’s Week 4 loss against Tennessee with a “soft tissue injury”, could also return for Saturday’s meeting with the Tigers.
The Purdue transfer was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s initial report.
Burks is still second on the team this year with 26 catches, though his 201 receiving yards now rank fourth.
“Obviously you've got two explosive guys coming back that are key pieces to our offense,” OU quarterback Jackson Arnold said about the possibility of the duo returning on Tuesday. “It almost opens up the running game too, because you've got DBs now focusing, and even backers focusing on Jalil and Deion. How can we stop them from a game plan perspective? How can we stop those guys? And in reality, it opens up your running game, it opens up a lot of things, but I think on top of that too it just builds a whole lot of confidence for our offense.
“We're going into this week like, 'Damn, we got two of our studs back at receiver?' Like, we've had guys play great, but you know, you get two leaders, two studs coming back, it's a big confidence booster for the offense.”
Unfortunately, running back Jovantae Barnes is also questionable for OU.
Against Maine, Barnes became the Sooners’ first 100-yard rusher as he ran for 203 yards and three scores.
Barnes leads the Sooners with 577 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 122 carries.
Oklahoma offensive tackle Michael Tarquin could also make his way back into the lineup against the Tigers. He missed last week’s 59-14 win over Maine and he could be seen with a protective boot on his right foot, but the veteran lineman was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
The Sooners won’t be the only ones with major injury questions headed into Saturday night’s contest at Faurot Field.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was listed as questionable for the game after he injured his throwing hand on the helmet of an Alabama defender in the Tigers’ last time out.
Backup quarterback Drew Pyne took over for Cook, and the threw three interceptions against the Crimson Tide.
Missouri’s leading rusher, Nate Noel, is also a doubt for Saturday. He was listed as questionable on the availability report as well.
Noel leads the Tigers in carries (85) and rushing yards (503), and he’s also added a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Former OU offensive lineman Cayden Green is probable for Saturday's contest.
Oklahoma running back Gavin Sawchuk, defensive end Adepoju Adebawore and center Joshua Bates were also listed as questionable.
Defensive end Ethan Downs is probable for the Sooners, and offensive tackles Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor have been ruled out.