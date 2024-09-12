Oklahoma's 'Inconsistent' Run Game Must Improve Ahead of Final Non-Con Tulane
NORMAN — Through two non-conference games, the Oklahoma Sooners have only rushed for a total of 295 yards.
In Saturday’s dismal 16-14 win over Houston, Oklahoma’s offense picked up only 75 yards on the ground. Head coach Brent Venables described the run game’s performance as “inconsistent.”
“Go back and look and see again whether or not we’re making the right cuts or right reads,” Venables said. “At times, we had a few explosives, but nothing like you gotta have. And you gotta make people pay on the back end too. How they’re lining up. And you gotta make plays throwing the ball as well.”
Barnes has carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards for an average of 4.3 yards per gain. He has not yet seen the end zone this season. Taylor Tatum has accrued the most rushing yards with 75 on six attempts. Gavin Sawchuck has rushed 10 times for 19 yards. Quarterback Jackson Arnold has kept it 22 times for 62 yards. Altogether, the Sooners are picking up an average of 4.5 yards per run play.
“Obviously, it hasn’t been great,” bell cow back Jovantae Barnes told media Monday evening at Memorial Stadium. “But we’re battling our butts off, and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do. Obviously, nobody in the room is excited or happy, but we’re not frowning. We’re just taking it day-by-day.”
“This is a young offense. We’re just going to practice on just fixing our mistakes. It’s not the coaches at all. It’s pretty much on us and just doing better in preparation and just prepping ourselves for who we’re playing and just going out there with better energy. I think we just have to start better and start with a bang,” Barnes said.
There is no shortage of self-blame going around the Sooners’ locker room and just as much optimism for what the run game can be. Joshua Bates, one of three centers to snap the ball to Arnold so far this year, commented on the offensive line’s woes in establishing the run game:
“You know, it’s just, again, a whole group thing. We need to be better. We need to keep our head down and keep working. It starts with film. It starts with weights. It starts with, you know, everything else. Go to our basics man, fix what we can fix and get after it every single week.”
Logan Howland cited “communication" among the experience-depleted position group, which will be without Geirean Hatchett for the remainder of the year.
“Everyone needs to do better across the board. It’s a game of inches. We just need to step up,” Howland said. “Communication and then just doing our job, really. Our job isn’t the easiest job in the world, but if we do our job, we’re going to execute and we’re going to have big plays.”
Tatum was the run game’s silver lining on Week 1 when he rushed five times for 69 yards and a touchdown.
“Since [Tatum] came in here, he came in like a pro, and not just as a freshman, he came here as an older guy, and just, I love the way he competes. He has the same mentality as me,” Barnes said. “I'm gonna go out here. I don't care if I'm younger than you, I don't care if you're stronger than me. I'm gonna go out here and work. And I've been very proud. . . So I'm just happy for him and excited for his season to keep going."
As the Sooners prepare for their final non-conference game against Tulane at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, addressing the run game must be one of this staff's top priorities. No. 7 Tennessee will be less forgiving.