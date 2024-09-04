Oklahoma's Offensive Line Must be 'More Physical' to Improve in Week 2
NORMAN — Friday night didn’t quite go to plan for Oklahoma’s offensive line.
Bill Bedenbaugh had the tall task of replacing all five starters from the group that started a majority of OU’s games up front a year ago, and he was already coaching without his full complement of linemen.
Jake Taylor, who was slated to start at right tackle on the Sooners’ Week 1 depth chart, was held out of the No. 15-ranked Sooners' 51-3 romp over Temple (0-1) as a precaution.
Ten snaps into the offense’s night, Oklahoma (1-0) was dealt another blow.
Branson Hickman, playing his first game in an OU uniform after transferring in from SMU, went down and forced Bedenbaugh to deploy a new center and reshuffle the line.
Geirean Hatchett, who started the contest at left guard, slid over one spot and took over the center duties for the rest of the night.
The results for the entire unit were underwhelming.
Oklahoma averaged 6.2 yards per carry, but those numbers were aided by Samuel Franklin’s 30-yard rush in the third quarter and Taylor Tatum’s 35-yard run in the fourth quarter when the backups had truly taken over.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold was also sacked three times, an unacceptable number against a putrid Temple defense.
“We just need to play better, play more physical,” Hatchett said of the performance on Monday. “We all felt down that we didn’t play our best game, and we didn’t live up to the standard that’s held so high here for offensive line play here at Oklahoma.
“… Just overall as a group, we want to play a lot more physical, play better. We’re playing a great opponent this week, so we got to step it up this week, play physical and fast.”
Oklahoma’s health situation will be an ongoing battle along the offensive line as the Sooners prepare to host Houston (0-1) on Saturday.
Brent Venables said Taylor is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday, but Hickman’s ankle sprain will continue to be monitored.
Troy Everett, who was battling at center before he sustained an injury that cut his spring short, is “close” to returning per Venables, but the OU head coach didn’t say if he would be available against the Cougars after Everett was in street clothes against the Owls.
That could leave Hatchett, who is working through an arm injury, to return to center if Bedenbaugh opts for an experienced hand in favor of redshirt freshman Joshua Bates.
Regardless of if he’s needed at center or guard, Hatchett said he’s fully prepared to play whatever role he’s called upon, as Bedenbaugh shifts guys around the five offensive line spots throughout practice.
“We’re very used to shifting around and moving around at practice, so it wasn’t anything that caught us off-guard,” Hatchett said. “We were prepared for any situation.”
Once the center spot is sorted, Bedenbaugh can build his offensive line against Houston from there as long as Taylor doesn’t have any more setbacks.
Regardless of if Hatchett or Bates is the call, Venables has full faith that the entire unit will take a step forward from Week 1 to Week 2.
“They're all important positions,” Venables said. “Again [at center] ... having somebody available there is really important. So we're working through that. I like where we're at from that standpoint and I expect us to only get better there.”
A pair of younger pieces got looks at guard late in the contest against Temple.
Both Heath Ozaeta and Eddie Pierre-Louis got into the game for the final drive, though Bedenbaugh opted against giving either Ozaeta or Pierre-Louis a run with the first unit early in the third quarter.
Logan Howland worked at left tackle alongside Jacob Sexton at left guard in the third quarter against Temple, adding another variable into the mix up front.
Whoever is called upon to protect Arnold and open holes for the running backs, the group will have to be much better against Houston.
The Cougars held UNLV to 20 offensive points last weekend, and gave up 4.1 yards per carry to an explosive Rebel rushing attack.
“They’re a big, physical team up front,” Hatchett said. They’re a Big 12 opponent, so we’re not taking them lightly at all. … They have a really good D-line; big guys that can move fast, work really well with their hands, so we’re just really preparing for that this week and excited for the opportunity.”