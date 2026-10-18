Oklahoma's Offensive Line Remains a Mess With no Answers in Sight

COLUMN

NORMAN — Ryan Fodje couldn’t put weight on both legs late in Oklahoma’s 21-13 loss to Kentucky.

The guard-turned-center-turned-left tackle gave it his absolute all and fought to remain on the field for the Sooners.

But that Fodje was allowed out on the field — where he struggled to protect John Mateer, making a bad offensive line even worse — was a stunning showing of just how far away the group is from being able to be even an average group in the SEC, much less an elite one.

Less than two weeks ago, Sooners coach Brent Venables expressed disappointment in the performance of the offensive line.

“It’s been incredibly inconsistent,” Venables said in his press conference a few days ahead of the Sooners’ stunning Red River Rivalry win. “That is a critical piece.”

Venables wasn’t done, discussing Oklahoma’s recent transfer portal misses among the group, the struggles to develop consistent depth there and the tough position that put his offense in moving forward.

But there was no such talk after Saturday’s loss.

“I don’t know,” Venables said when asked if the offensive line “fell apart” in the fourth quarter. “I don’t know if …”

Venables stopped to collect his thoughts.

“I’ll have to go back and watch the tape,” he said. “To say falling apart, that’s — I don’t think I would use that word at all.”

Part of it is understandable.

He doesn’t want to throw players under the Sooner Schooner who are working as best they know how to be ready. Peyton Joseph and Fred Hinton aren't to blame for this disaster.

Neither Venables nor offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh nor offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle expected to roll out an offensive line at any point this season that was without Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta, and now Fodje.

However, all three of those coaches talked heading into the season about the improved depth among the group.

All three said the group could go nine or 10 players deep with players who could be successful.

The Sooners haven’t even shown they have half that many offensive linemen who can even perform at replacement value.

Fodje has been the super backup everywhere after coming into the season as the planned starter at right guard.

Jake Maikkula’s injury then moved him to center, before his own injury kept him out of the opener. Then Fodje slid in at left tackle for the season’s second game when Fasusi left the opener.

Fodje hasn’t been great so far this season but he hasn’t been awful either.

But in the fourth quarter it was clear from every seat in the stadium that Fodje could not continue in the game if the Sooners expected to win the football game.

He gave up sack after sack and could barely move.

“Some guys try to battle through that because they’re able to,” Venables said. “Some guys try to battle through that because they’re able to. He did all he could. If the trainers come over and say somebody’s out or somebody’s up, it goes accordingly to what they say.”

Venables then asked what it took to pull Fodje.

“I think the trainers made that decision, along with Ryan,” Venables said. “I got to get the details from everybody.”

If it was, in fact, trainers who made the call, that’s an indictment on the coaches — whether it’s their ability to observe what was plainly obviously in front of them or the extreme lack of faith they have in the remaining linemen available.

Neither Arbuckle nor Mateer had much to say about the offensive line either, with both putting the blame on themselves when asked about the shortcomings of the offensive line.

“I had enough time and you got to deliver,” Mateer said.

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