NORMAN — Jason Witten has generated plenty of buzz with what he’s done with Oklahoma’s offense in three games as the Sooners’ interim offensive coordinator.

But one of the biggest drivers of that new-found offensive success has been the offensive line.

Missing Ryan Fodje and Jake Maikkula for the season opener and then Michael Fasusi for the next five games, the Sooners offensive front was a mess for a long stretch.

It wasn’t the sole reason for Oklahoma’s offensive struggles, but it might’ve been the most glaring.

But with Fasusi back at left tackle, freshman Noah Best steadily improving and solidifying his spot at left guard, and Maikkula’s steady presence at center, things have steadily fallen into place.

“I think it’s something we can be proud of,” right guard Heath Ozaeta said of the turnaround. “Obviously, not the start anyone wanted or anyone expected, really. I think kind of just getting things rolling — scoring points, converting on third down, it feels great when you put so much work in, so it’s good to see it come to fruition.”

Oklahoma’s offensive line will look to have another strong performance when the No. 17 Sooners take on No. 23 Missouri at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

They might have another new-look starting group.

E’Marion Harris, who has started every game at right tackle this season, is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game after leaving the victory over Texas A&M with an injury.

Fodje is listed as probable but is expected to play — and likely start at right tackle — against the Tigers.

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Fodje missed four games before returning against the Aggies.

“He’s not 100%, I’m sure he would tell you,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “Just getting back into the game speed and the rhythm and things like that. But his certainly coming back has made us better.

“It’s good to have a big, strong, athletic guy like him back in the lineup with our guys.”

Before the season, Venables and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh talked about having improved depth among the group.

That certainly didn’t look to be the case for much of the season but with the recent surge, especially the way Oklahoma was able to block a stout Texas A&M defensive front last week even with Harris and Best out with injuries, that vision is finally coming to fruition.

And it’s a building block for the future, with Fasusi, Fodje and Best almost sure to return.

“We’ve got a really good foundation,” Venables said. “It’s not a deep foundation but it’s a good foundation for the future.”

It’s also a good foundation for the present, helping the Sooners salvage what had been a frustrating season.

Ozaeta said he can feel the difference, especially during the long drives that Oklahoma’s offense has made a regular occurrence under Witten.

“When you make them quit, it feels pretty good,” Ozaeta said. “You’re like, ‘We got you now. We’re going to score again. Nothing you can do about it.”

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