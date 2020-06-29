AllSooners
Caleb Williams, 'All on the Line': It's Elite 11 Time

John. E. Hoover

Caleb W - h
Caleb Williams

It’s go-time for Caleb Williams.

So he wants to say thank you.

Williams begins the week today competing at the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville, and he’ll end it by announcing his college decision.

In his latest blog, “All On The Line,” written exclusively for Sports Illustrated, Williams describes his Sunday trip from Washington, D.C., to Nashville and his desire “to go dominate” at the nation’s premier high school quarterback competition.

‘My mom and dad made sure we took precautions to stay as safe as we could throughout our trip and when we got here,” Williams writes. “Masks, glasses, gloves, washing our hands as I always say. Just making sure we're staying germ free as much as possible in this tough time.”

Williams and 18 other prep QBs (one is quarantined) will compete Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Blackman High School in the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro.

“Being able to get this opportunity, to come to the Elite 11, is awesome,” Williams writes. “I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little bit younger, when I started playing quarterback. I’ve always wanted to come to this camp. Last year I scored really high in the regionals, but couldn’t come because I wasn’t a rising senior and this is a senior quarterback camp — so I was hoping we had this camp and it wouldn’t get cancelled because of COVID-19. I just feel like last year I could have been there and done really well.”

Caleb W 2 - h
Caleb Williams works out

Williams said he staged three throwing sessions last week working on the Elite 11 script.

“I’ve been going through the script for the Elite 11, working on a bunch of throws, working on live routes and things like that with the wide receivers, just to make sure I'm ready for this moment,” he wrote. “I’m going out there to make sure everybody knows — and they can get their own idea — of me. Where I am, what they think of me.

“But I’m going there to compete and learn from the coaches.”

Williams also offered an extensive list of gratitude, sending thank you’s to virtually everyone from his family and coaches to his speed coach to his “recovery team” to his “hot yoga instructor.”

READ THE FULL BLOG HERE

