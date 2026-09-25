Oklahoma Star DL David Stone’s Status Still Uncertain for Georgia Game

Nothing changed for Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone on Thursday’s SEC availability report.

Stone was listed as questionable for OU’s game at Georgia on Saturday on the report, just as he was on Wednesday’s initial report. He suffered a knee injury at practice on Monday, but OU coach Brent Venables revealed on Tuesday that he avoided structural damage to his leg.

A junior, Stone was named a preseason All-American by several publications. He got off to a slow start in 2025, as he recorded only four total tackles in the Sooners’ games against UTEP and Michigan. But Stone flashed all of his potential in the Sooners’ 14-6 win over New Mexico, and he finished that game with eight total tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Linebacker Kip Lewis remained probable for the battle against the Bulldogs.

Lewis suffered his leg injury in the first quarter of Oklahoma’s 17-10 loss to Michigan on Sept. 12. The linebacker briefly came back into the game, but his return didn’t last long. He played only 10 snaps in the road loss before missing the entirety of the New Mexico game.

The only OU player who saw his status change was wide receiver Jer’Michael Carter, who went from questionable on Wednesday to out on Thursday.

Carter, who transferred to OU from McNeese State prior to the 2025 season, played sparingly in the games against UTEP and Michigan, but he missed the New Mexico game.

In addition to Carter, wide receiver Trell Harris, linebackers Cole Sullivan and Taylor Heim, offensive lineman Michael Fasusi and defensive back Michael Boganowski will miss the game against the Bulldogs.

Sullivan, Boganowski and Harris each suffered their injuries in the Sooners’ Week 2 game at Michigan. Last week, Venables said that Harris will be out for “the foreseeable future,” while he didn’t give a timetable for Sullivan and Boganowski’s returns.

Fasusi, a former 5-star recruit, got injured early in OU’s season opener against UTEP. He has missed each of the last two games and will now miss his third in a row.

Heim suffered a leg injury during spring ball and has yet to appear in a game in 2026. He primarily contributed on special teams last year, but he also played a reserve role at linebacker.

For Georgia, running back Nate Frazier, wide receiver Isaiah Canion and defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick remained questionable in Thursday’s report.

Three Bulldogs — safety Tyriq Green, linebacker Chase Linton and offensive lineman Marcus Harrison — were ruled out of the contest in Wednesday’s report, and linebacker Amaris Williams joined those three in the “out” category in Thursday’s report.

The third SEC availability report will be released at 7:10 p.m. on Friday.

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