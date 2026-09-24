Where Does Oklahoma DT David Stone Stand on the Initial SEC Availability Report?

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone was listed as questionable on Wednesday's initial SEC Availability Report ahead of the Sooners' matchup Saturday with No. 2 Georgia in Athens, Ga.

The Sooners and Bulldogs will square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Stone suffered a knee injury in Monday's practice.

The Sooners look to get linebacker Kip Lewis back after he suffered a knee injury in the Sept. 12 loss to Michigan and missed last week's game against New Mexico.

Lewis is listed as probable.

James Nesta started in Lewis' place last week.

Things aren't as bright on the offensive side, where starting left tackle Michael Fasusi is listed as out. Fasusi left the opener after showing significant limitations in his range of motion due to a shoulder injury and hasn't played since.

Fasusi's absence means the Sooners will once again be without their expected starting offensive line. Ryan Fodje has started at left tackle in the last two games after moving over from guard, while Noah Best and Heath Ozaeta have each taken reps at right guard after Fodje's move.

Best, who was replaced by Ozaeta in the first half of the win over the Lobos, is not on the injury report.

Oklahoma has struggled to block up front all season, rushing for just 331 yards in the first three games.

Other Oklahoma players listed as out include starting safety Michael Boganowski, linebacker Cole Sullivan, linebacker Taylor Heim and wide receiver Trell Harris.

Omarion Robinson started in Boganowski's place vs. the Lobos.

Wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter, who missed the win over New Mexico, is listed as questionable.

Among the notable names on Georgia's availability report is running back Nate Frazier, who is listed as questionable.

Frazier has run for 202 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

The availability report will be updated Thursday and Friday evenings before a final update before kickoff Saturday.

SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma at Georgia

OKLAHOMA

Out: S Michael Boganowski, OT Michael Fasusi, WR Trell Harris, LB Taylor Heim, LB Cole Sullivan

Questionable: WR Jer'Michael Carter, DT David Stone

Probable: LB Kip Lewis

GEORGIA

Out: S Tyriq Green, OL Marcus Harrison, OLB Chase Linton

Questionable: WR Isiah Canion, DB Justice Fitzpatrick, RB Nate Frazier

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