Oklahoma Starting OT Named in Minor Legal Dispute

NORMAN — An Oklahoma football player has been named in a minor legal matter ahead of Saturday's season opener.

SoonerScoop.com reported on Wednesday morning that OU offensive tackle Wanya Morris has been evicted from his apartment in Norman.

Morris had been named the defendant in a small claims filing, described as "forcible entry," in Cleveland County District Court, per the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

Tuesday, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables told AllSooners.com that "we're working through some things" when asked if the starting lineup named on the depth chart would all be able to play on Saturday.

"We expect everyone to be available," Venables said, emphasizing the word expect.

Morris was named Oklahoma's starting right tackle on Monday after OU's depth chart release.

A highly-touted transfer from Tennessee, Morris only appeared in six games last season for the Sooners.

But as the new coaching staff arrived, Morris rededicated himself to the game on and off the field, drawing praise from offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh during the spring.

True freshman Jacob Sexton is listed as Morris' backup at right tackle should Morris not play, but Tyler Guyton could also make his Oklahoma debut.

Guyton, a transfer from TCU, is Anton Harrison's backup at right tackle, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he's been incredibly impressed with Guyton's play on Monday.

"Tyler Guyton has been really, really good," Lebby said. "He was good in the spring. He had a great summer. Looking for big things from him to continue to push and excited about where he's at."

The Sooners will open their season Saturday against the UTEP Miners at 2:30 p.m. as Venables will make his head coaching debut in Norman.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

