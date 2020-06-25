AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooner Athletes Break Cumulative 3.0 GPA for 17th Straight Semester

Parker Thune

The Sooners' standard of success isn't limited to athletic competition, as the university announced Thursday that their student-athletes had broken a 3.0 cumulative GPA for the 17th consecutive semester.

The university's Thursday afternoon press release read as follows:

University of Oklahoma student-athletes extended their streak of classroom success by posting a record 3.17 cumulative GPA during the spring 2020 semester. The performance resulted in a school-record 17th straight semester of surpassing a 3.0 cumulative figure.

OU's streak of student-athletes posting at least a 3.0 GPA began in spring 2012. The 3.17 cumulative fall GPA reflects the overall academic performance of those student-athletes from their first semester of collegiate enrollment through the completion of the spring 2020 term.

Sixteen of OU's 19 athletics teams own better than a 3.0 cumulative GPA following the spring semester, and eight programs produced their highest cumulative GPAs: football, men's tennis, wrestling, women's gymnastics, rowing, softball, women's track and field, and women's cross country.

In addition to the 17th straight semester of a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA, here is a look at recent academic accomplishments of OU student-athletes:

• OU produced 443 Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll honorees for the spring semester (student-athletes who posted at least a 3.0 GPA for the term).

• Collectively, 157 student-athletes registered a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

• Five OU programs registered a 100-percent multiyear Graduation Success Rate for the most recent reporting period: women's golf, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, men's tennis and women's tennis.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Orlando Brown

Mountainous offensive lineman overcame concerns about his quickness and dexterity, became Baker Mayfield's bodyguard at Oklahoma, and ended up a Pro Bowler in Baltimore

Parker Thune

2020 Schedule Preview: West Virginia

Neal Brown and WVU Mountaineers have a QB competition and coaching controversy to start 2020

John. E. Hoover

New Sooner Schooner unveiled to public, will ride in 2020

Oklahoma announces arrival of new schooner with added safety features

Parker Thune

Watch: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic hits 72-yard field goal

Redshirt sophomore coming off season in which he went 17-of-17 on field goals and 52-of-52 on extra points

Parker Thune

Sooners No. 5 in composite preseason top 25

Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes are 1-2 in appreciate

John. E. Hoover

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Ryan Broyles

Expected to play defensive back in college, Broyles chose to try his hand at wideout and became the most prolific receiver in FBS history

Parker Thune

Big 12 Mulling Delay of Championship Game

League weighing moving potential cancellations to Dec. 5 and playing title game a week later

John. E. Hoover

Sooners target Caleb Williams reacts to Elite 11 nomination, says ‘competition makes you better’

2021 five-star QB intends to commit to Maryland, LSU or Oklahoma just three days after conclusion of Elite 11 competition

Parker Thune

Top prospect Cade Cunningham reaffirms to OSU

John. E. Hoover

For James Winchester, Father's Day carries a profound new meaning

Former Oklahoma Sooners snapper now starring for Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs

John. E. Hoover