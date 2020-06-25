The Sooners' standard of success isn't limited to athletic competition, as the university announced Thursday that their student-athletes had broken a 3.0 cumulative GPA for the 17th consecutive semester.

The university's Thursday afternoon press release read as follows:

University of Oklahoma student-athletes extended their streak of classroom success by posting a record 3.17 cumulative GPA during the spring 2020 semester. The performance resulted in a school-record 17th straight semester of surpassing a 3.0 cumulative figure.

OU's streak of student-athletes posting at least a 3.0 GPA began in spring 2012. The 3.17 cumulative fall GPA reflects the overall academic performance of those student-athletes from their first semester of collegiate enrollment through the completion of the spring 2020 term.

Sixteen of OU's 19 athletics teams own better than a 3.0 cumulative GPA following the spring semester, and eight programs produced their highest cumulative GPAs: football, men's tennis, wrestling, women's gymnastics, rowing, softball, women's track and field, and women's cross country.

In addition to the 17th straight semester of a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA, here is a look at recent academic accomplishments of OU student-athletes:

• OU produced 443 Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll honorees for the spring semester (student-athletes who posted at least a 3.0 GPA for the term).

• Collectively, 157 student-athletes registered a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

• Five OU programs registered a 100-percent multiyear Graduation Success Rate for the most recent reporting period: women's golf, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, men's tennis and women's tennis.

