Oklahoma-TCU GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Drake Stoops

Drake Stoops should have had a 55-yard touchdown last week against Kansas State. He also was the intended receiver on a key fourth-down attempt. But Dillon Gabriel misfired both times, and the Sooners lost. As TCU’s secondary — the strength of the Horned Frogs’ defense — scrambles to keep up with Marvin Mims and tries to match up with Theo Wease, expect Gabriel to try to involve Stoops in the game plan with a lot of shorter, more controlled throws. Stoops’ toughness underneath and across the middle will be needed as the Sooners add emphasis this week to moving the chains and converting on third downs.

Ryan Chapman: Woodi Washington

Headed into the season, Quentin Johnston was the focus of the offseason hype train for his 2021 campaign. The talented wide receiver hasn’t gone anywhere, and speedster Derius Davis has emerged another major threat for the Horned Frogs. TCU will represent by far the biggest threat to date to the OU secondary, and Woodi Washington needs to have a big game as Oklahoma’s leading cornerback. Kansas State wanted to throw underneath and let its playmakers win in space, but the Horned Frogs want to win vertically. With the secondary stretched between two receiving threats, Washington needs to stand tall and lock down his side of the field to give the safeties relief on Saturday.

Josh Callaway: Jonah Laulu

The Oklahoma defense is licking its wounds after what happened against Kansas State last Saturday. For things to turn around this weekend, it's going to take everyone to step up their level of play. Insert Hawaii transfer defensive end Jonah Laulu, who has shown plenty of promise over the first handful of games this season. If Laulu could find a way to make even a couple of big plays in the backfield in this game, it could go a long way to the Sooners getting things back rolling on the defensive side of the ball. Laulu isn't one of the bell cows of this OU defense, but that's what makes him a great option for a spark. If Laulu could make something happen, especially early, the pressure becomes a lot less on guys like Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes, etc.

Ross Lovelace: Marcus Major

The Sooners’ running game has been firing on all cylinders, and the past two games, Eric Gray has been impressive. For the first time all season, Marcus Major was held in check against Kansas State. Even though he’s technically Oklahoma’s backup, he gets plenty of work and has four scores on the year. With Gray coming off of back-to-back 100-yard games, Major will be flying under the radar. Look for the Sooners to get him running down field early and often. Oklahoma needs to focus on dominating the line of scrimmage Saturday, and Major can help his offensive line out.