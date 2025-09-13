Oklahoma-Temple: OU Stock Report
Philadelphia might have been a minefield.
Instead, Oklahoma had a field day.
The No. 13-ranked Sooners were set up for a classic “trap” game — hitting the road for the first time this year, installed as a three-touchdown favorite, playing in a half-full NFL stadium, against an overmatched Group of 5 opponent, coming off an historic showdown with blue blood Michigan last week, and preparing for the SEC opener against Auburn next week.
But there was no letdown. This was no trap. The Sooners simply outclassed the Owls from the jump, dominating 42-3 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Now OU can turn its attention to the SEC opener in Norman next week — specifically, a still-improving defense will welcome former Sooner QB Jackson Arnold back to the friendly confines of Owen Field.
Brent Venables' teams were just 1-8 in the month following a big, historic victory, and they were just 2-8 as a favorite against the spread and just 5-8 in true road games.
But none of that mattered Saturday as Oklahoma played with confidence and maturity and focus.
Next week should be fun. The Sooners haven’t trailed yet in three games this season.
Here is the Sooners On SI stock report from Saturday’s victory over Temple:
UP: The Defensive Line
Goodness, Jayden Jackson, David Stone, Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton were fast and powerful and disruptive virtually all day. OU’s inside defensive linemen were simply walking havoc. Williams had two tackles for loss in the first half alone. Stone had one. Jackson forced Temple quarterback Evan Simon into OU’s first QB sack of the season, then started the third quarter with heavy pressure on Simon.
DOWN: Defensive Big Plays
Through its first two games, the Sooner defense has been fantastic — but did not deliver any major big plays.
That is, they came into Saturday with zero quarterback sacks and zero takeaways.
OU did pick up a couple of sacks in the first half, so maybe that was a breakthrough, but there were still no takeaways.
UP: RB Tory Blaylock
What a first half by the freshman: 12 carries, 74 yards (6.2-yard average) and two touchdowns. Again, he ran with maturity and authority and finished each run with power that pushed the defensive pile forward.
Blaylock finished with 100 yards on 14 carries — the Sooners’ first 100-yard game since Xavier Robinson did it to Alabama in the next-to-last game of the 2024 regular season.
UP: DB Reggie Powers
Powers chased down Evan Simon for Oklahoma’s first quarterback sack of the season — just two plays after he nearly sacked Simon on another blitz.
Powers tied for the team-high with four tackles.
WAY, WAY UP: DB Kendel Dolby
Dolby broke and dislocated his ankle in the Sooners’ third game of the season last year against Tennessee, and was out of action until the third game of the season this year at Temple.
Dolby was his usual disruptive self, tying the team high with four tackles, which included a tackle for loss.
Coaches and teammates have said he's been practicing well, but seeing him return to action a year after such a devastating injury no doubt inspired his team.
DOWN: DE R Mason Thomas
Thomas had no quarterback sacks for the third straight game, and this time he had no defensive statistics at all.
He did, however, find himself ejected early in the third quarter after a roughing-the-passer penalty was converted into a targeting penalty. That means he’ll miss next week’s SEC opener against Auburn, although Oklahoma might appeal the suspension.
UP: QB John Mateer
Of course. Another impressive game from OU’s leader. He completed 20-of-34 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown pass and an unfortunate interception, and he rushed for 63 yards on seven carries, highlighted by a 51-yard touchdown run — the Sooners’ longest run of the season so far.
UP: QB Michael Hawkins
In his first action of the season, Mateer’s backup was exciting if nothing else, escaping pressure for a 15-yard run.
UP: LT Logan Howland
With Michael Fasusi out with an ankle sprain this week, Howland was elevated back to starter at left tackle, and for the most part he held up fine as a pass blocker.
UP: DE Wyatt Gilmore
Came in late and got a fourth-quarter sack that forced a Temple fumble (Temple recovered).
UP: WR Isaiah Sategna
After fumbling a punt last week, Sategna’s status dipped a little. But this week, he was dangerous and dynamic as both a receiver and a returner.
He caught seven passes for 97 yards, and had a 10-yard punt return to lead the Sooners with 107 all-purpose yards.
UP: RB Xavier Robinson
Robinson played 28 snaps against Illinois State but only got three special teams snaps last week in the Michigan game.
At Temple, he managed just two carries for 1 yard, but also caught Mateer’s only touchdown pass, a 6-yard grab across the middle on which he outran and stiff armed a defender into the end zone.
UP: TE Jaren Kanak
The Sooners’ dynamic tight end continues to trend up, this time with four catches for 86 yards. His second catch converted a second-and-19, which set up a touchdown by Jovantae Barnes — after which Kanak shifted from tight end to quarterback, then took the snap and threw a 2-point conversion pass to holder Jacob Ulrich.
UP: K Tate Sandell
Sandell buried a 52-yard field goal late in the first quarter, then drilled a 29-yarder right before halftime.
His backup, Austin Welch, missed a 52-yard field goal in the second half.
UP: P Grayson Miller
Miller, a former small college soccer player who then punted at UCO, was fantastic last week. This week, he shanked his first offering, but later slammed a 58-yard bomb — one of three 50-yarders on the day — and finished with a 50-yard average.