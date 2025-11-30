Oklahoma Defense Leads the way in Positional Report Card Following Sooners' win Over LSU
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense certainly didn’t look College Football Playoff ready for much of Saturday.
But the defense did, and the offense came up with a couple critical plays at the right time to help the eighth-ranked Sooners come from behind to beat LSU 17-13 and virtually assure the team would make its first CFP appearance since 2019.
The grades on the offensive side made a drastic improvement at the end, while the defense held up well from the start as OU outgained the Tigers 393-198.
Here’s a look at the position-by-position grades in the regular-season finale:
Quarterback: C-
For much of the game, this looked like it was headed for an “F” grade.
John Mateer forced passes into bad places, and not just on his three interceptions.
But on the final drive, when the Sooners needed it most, he came alive.
He hit Isaiah Sategna for a 58-yard touchdown with just more than four minutes remaining. Sategna was wide open, but Mateer hit the target at least.
Just before that, Mateer had a couple of nice passes to Jaren Kanak to get the drive started.
Mateer had his second-highest passing yardage of the season (318 yards) and his best since throwing for 392 yards in the season opener against Illinois State.
His three interceptions were not good and put the Sooners in a precarious position, but Mateer came up big when OU needed it most.
Running Backs: C-
Tory Blaylock had been mostly a non-factor since running for 101 yards against South Carolina on Oct. 18.
But Blaylock had 42 yards on 11 carries Saturday, showing he was at least close to being healthy after being banged up in recent weeks.
Blaylock’s day included a 21-yard gain early in the second quarter.
Xavier Robinson continues to look like he’s limited with injury, finishing with just nine yards on six carries.
They were the only two backs to record a carry, though Jaydn Ott did play sparingly.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: C+
Isaiah Sategna continues to show he’s the Sooners’ top receiving option, finishing with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Sategna now has 948 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Sategna was targeted 14 times.
Tight end Jaren Kanak also had a solid game, with six catches for 54 yards, while Deion Burks had four catches for 61 yards and his first touchdown since the second game of the season vs. Michigan.
Javonnie Gibson finished with three catches for 66 yards.
Offensive Line: B-
Without Jake Maikkula available (to go along with the early season injury to Troy Everett), the Sooners had to get creative up front.
Febechi Nwaiwu, who had started every game for the Sooners at right guard over the last two seasons, shifted over to center.
Freshman Ryan Fodje, who had started the last four games at right tackle, shifted to right guard while Derek Simmons made his first start at right tackle since the win at South Carolina.
The group performed well for the most part, as Mateer wasn’t sacked by an LSU defense that has a solid pass rush.
Defensive Line: A
Gracen Halton finished with two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss in his four tackles.
Halton had the hurry that helped lead to Peyton Bowen’s game-clinching pass breakup late.
Jayden Jackson saw his most significant action since being injured earlier this month.
Adepoju Adebawore was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first quarter that helped lead to LSU’s first points of the game — a 25-yard field goal.
The group continues to thrive even without R Mason Thomas available.
Linebackers: A
Kendal Daniels and Owen Heinecke each finished with seven tackles to lead the Sooners, with nine of their 14 tackles between them coming as solo tackles.
Kobie McKinzie had just one tackle but it went for a loss and had a quarterback hurry as well.
Defensive Backs: A-
The secondary played another strong game overall, helping hold LSU to just 113 yards through the air.
LSU’s 198 total yards were its lowest total offensive output since 2019.
Peyton Bowen’s early interception in the end zone bailed out the Sooners’ offense after Mateer’s first interception, then Bowen could’ve had another on the final defensive play of the game but instead Bowen batted it to the ground to give OU the ball back in time to kneel out the clock.
Courtland Guillory was called for a facemask penalty on that late first-quarter drive that ended with LSU’s initial field goal.
Special Teams: A
Isaiah Sategna once again came up with a big punt return, a 35-yard return late in the third quarter that came two plays before Deion Burks’ 45-yard touchdown reception.
Tate Sandell’s chances were limited thanks to OU’s offensive ineptitude, but Sandell did hit a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter to extend his streak of made field goals to 23.
Grayson Miller averaged 43.1 yards on seven punts, with two 50-plus yarders and two inside the 20.
Miller nearly pinned the Tigers at the 1 late in the third but the ball rolled into the end zone.
OU did give up a rare kick return after their final score, helping LSU threaten in the final minutes before the Sooners’ defense came up with the big stop.