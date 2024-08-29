Oklahoma-Temple Preview: Sooners On SI Staff Picks

All Sooners

The Sooners On SI staff picks OU's game Friday against Temple.

Temple at Oklahoma

+ Kickoff: 6 p.m. Friday
+ Location: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman
+ TV: ESPN
+ FanDuel line: OU by 42.5

Sooners On SI staff picks

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma won’t have any trouble with the heat on Friday night, nor with any potential rain. And the Sooners certainly won’t have any trouble with Temple. Week One is always a big unknown, but if last season’s 73-0 blitz of Arkansas State in the opener is any indication, Brent Venables won’t hold anything back. Jackson Arnold needs reps, the Owls can’t cover his receivers, and the OU defense could be better than it’s been in 10 or 15 years. Think about that. OU will flex its muscles early and search for depth late. That’s the ingredients for a blowout against a team that was just 3-9 last year with eight double-digit losses, including a stretch of five straight in which they gave up 41, 48, 49, 45 and 55 points. Only six starters return from that squad — just two on defense. Forrest Brock, a 3-star junior college transfer, has apparently won the QB job over Evan Simon, according to head coach Stan Drayton. It won’t matter.

Final: OU 55, Temple 10

Ryan Chapman 

Friday’s contest shouldn’t be much of a game, largely due to Temple’s struggles over recent years. The Owls have finished 3-9 for three straight years, and there’s no reason to suspect they’ll give Oklahoma much of a game. The OU defense should stand tall and show plenty of depth as it enters a third season under Brent Venables, and Jackson Arnold will have a clean home debut and keep the OU offense rolling up and down the field. Oklahoma fans will get to see any and every player on the roster as the Sooners empty the bench early and start to get a head start on Houston who rolls into Norman next Saturday. 

Final: Oklahoma 59, Temple 10

Randall Sweet

OU has something to prove this week when it steps onto Owen Field on Friday. With three new coordinators (offense, defense and special teams), a young starting quarterback and a brand new offensive line, the Sooners will be eager to show a national audience that the 2024 squad is ready for what lies ahead. Jackson Arnold and Oklahoma's talented stable of wide receivers should get things going on offense for Seth Littrell and company while Danny Stutsman and the OU defense look to show their dominance for new coordinator Zac Alley against a team that won't have many answers. 

Oklahoma 52, Temple 3

Ross Lovelace

Oklahoma has played a handful of overmatched schools in the last few years during the non-conference slate. Temple will certainly be up there. This team hasn’t won more than three games since 2019 and got shredded by nearly every Power 4 team on the schedule a season ago — and none were as strong as Oklahoma. This will be the perfect game for the Sooners to break in the new offense and let the line find a rhythm. OU can establish its running game — which has reportedly been a big-time bright spot in camp — and give Jackson Arnold a few quick hitters. The defense should completely dominate.

Final: Oklahoma 59, Temple 6

Bryce McKinnis

This Temple team last year finished 3-9 overall and 1-7 in American Athletic Conference play. They lost big to Tulsa and SMU, both teams the Sooners defeated in non-conference play. Frankly, a statement win Saturday isn’t a luxury but a necessity for this Sooners team. Oklahoma’s starting offense and defense must leave the game in the second unit’s hands with a wide margin — early.

Final: Oklahoma 59, Temple 17

Dekota Gregory 

Friday night's result will be less about a Week 1 win and more about what to expect in the following weeks from these new-look Sooners in a new conference. This game will unveil a lot with a host of players getting action and making OU debuts, but still probably not as revealing as fans hope against this competition. Regardless, the result will be what the Sooners want to start a new era in Norman and Jackson Arnold will look like a 5-star. 

Final: Oklahoma 45, Temple 10

