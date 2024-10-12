Oklahoma-Texas GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
Lewis Carter
Oklahoma’s best special teams player is going to have some opportunities to make plays on defense as well. After playing 22 defensive snaps against Tennessee, Lewis Carter only got four at Auburn. For the season, he’s played just 48 snaps on defense, and to have much of an impact there against Texas, it would probably have to be as a replacement. On special teams, though, Carter has been spectacular, playing 97 snaps on kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage and field goal block. Carter leads all Sooners and ranks 10th nationally with an overall special teams grade of 81.8, according to Pro Football Focus. Of his 13 total tackles so far this year, 12 of those are solo, and four came on special teams. He’s also forced a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown and recovered a muffed punt that led to another TD. Look for Carter to deliver a high-impact play on a kickoff or punt somewhere in the game.
— John E. Hoover
Samuel Omosigho
Just before Kip Lewis’ pick six against Auburn, linebacker Samuel Omosigho made one of the biggest plays of the game. His tackle-for-loss on second-and-2 pushed the Tigers back into a passing situation, and the rest was history. He’ll be in the spotlight again when he takes the field against Texas. Steve Sarkisian will no doubt try and test Omosigho as one of the youngest members of an experienced defense, running at him and trying to beat him with tight end Gunnar Helm. Omosigho has shown he has the talent to play well, but he’ll have to endure a huge mental test in his first major Red River Rivalry action. Omosigho’s athleticism and physicality mean he has every tool to be a difference maker for Oklahoma, and every piece of OU’s defense will need to fire on all cylinders to upend Texas.
— Ryan Chapman
Jacobe Johnson
Jacobe Johnson made headlines two weeks ago when Venables announced the cornerback would also start playing receiver as OU is decimated by injuries at the position. He didn't make his offensive debut against Auburn, but now he's had a bye week to adjust and the staff also got an extra week to incorporate the stellar athlete into the game plan. Venables mentioned this week that OU has a special offensive package now for Johnson. He's also still listed as a backup at corner. The dude is littered throughout the depth chart, so he has to get a chance to make some plays soon.
— Dekota Gregory
J.J. Hester
Injuries have robbed him of his full potential, but a three-catch, 86-yard performance in a season-defining, 11-point comeback at Auburn demonstrated to Sooners fans what a healthy JJ Hester is capable of. He and his teammates have a chance Saturday to further define their debut season in the Southeastern Conference. In the absences of Nic Anderson (whose unforgettable go-ahead touchdown catch to upset Texas last year), Jalil Farooq, Deion Burks and Andrel Anthony, Hester stepped up to make plays two weeks ago. Saturday will yield a similar opportunity.
— Bryce McKinnis
Taylor Tatum
It’s no secret that Oklahoma has struggled to run the ball this season. With a makeshift offensive line that hasn’t been healthy and a rotation at the running back position, the Sooners rushing attack has been less than effective. Taylor Tatum missed the game at Auburn with an apparent concussion and Jovantae Barnes took every carry out of the backfield. The offensive line was finally healthy and did some good things, but it still wasn’t up to par. Barnes needs help, and Tatum could be the lightning to his thunder. It’s a small sample size, but Tatum has easily been Oklahoma’s most efficient, explosive runner this season. He has 18 rushes for 116 yards and three total touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. With the lack of firepower at receiver, he can be used as a pass catching back out of the backfield too. It’s not too often a true freshman changes the game in the Red River Rivalry, but Tatum will have a chance.
— Ross Lovelace
Ethan Downs
After a big performance against Texas at the Cotton Bowl last year, Oklahoma will need Ethan Downs to have another big game on Saturday. With Quinn Ewers slated to return for Texas, Downs should have a chance to get after the Longhorns' quarterback for the second consecutive season. If Downs is able to find success off the edge, the Sooners should be able to get plenty of pressure on Ewers, especially with how well the interior of OU's front has played in 2024.
— Randall Sweet