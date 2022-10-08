Oklahoma-Texas Pregame Injury Report: Billy Bowman, Dillon Gabriel

DALLAS — As expected, Oklahoma will be without sophomore safety Billy Bowman on Saturday for the Red River Rivalry.

According to AllSooners multimedia director Josh Callaway, who’s on the field for pregame warmups, Bowman will miss the Texas game after suffering an injury in the first quarter last week at TCU.

Bowman isn't dressed for the game or warming up with the rest of his group but is wearing his jersey and shorts and sitting on sideline

Callaway also spotted OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the field for pregame warmups.

Gabriel came out in warmups, ran around to get loose and threw the football with backup quarterback Davis Beville.

Also, safety Damond Harmon, who suffered a neck/back injury last week at TCU, is on the field for pregame warmups although he's not expected to be able to play for a while.

AllSooners has four reporters at the Cotton Bowl and will provide updates as they become available.

OU and Texas, both 3-2, kick off at 11 a.m. The game will be carried by ABC.