Oklahoma-Texas Review: NCAA Stats, PFF Grades, Redshirt Report and More
The Oklahoma Sooners had their ugliest performance so far in their biggest game of the season.
Texas thumped the Sooners 34-3 on Saturday inside the Cotton Bowl, dropping OU to 4-2 as Texas stayed unbeaten at 6-0. The Longhorns kept OU out of the end zone while putting up 406 total yards on offense compared to OU’s 148 total yards.
“We couldn’t get anything sustained,” OU coach Brent Venables said postgame. “We had our opportunities in the first quarter, first half.”
Here’s a look at some OU numbers – NCAA statistics, Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts – coming off the Sooners’ ugly loss to Texas.
NCAA Statistics
The Sooners dropped in their best statistic – turnovers gained. OU is tied with three other teams in sixth for the most turnovers gained with 13 after adding one on Saturday.
Offensively, OU’s woes continued as the Sooners are near the bottom in most categories. The Sooners struggle from the moment the offense takes the field with a first down offense that is among the bottom 10 in all of FBS.
OU’s offense is also in the bottom 15 in third-down conversion percentage, passing offense, passing yards per completion and total offense.
Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus handed OU its worst overall grade of the season at 61.6. That’s just slightly lower than the 62 the Sooners got after their first loss to Tennessee. Saturday wasn’t each position group’s worst performances individually, though. The offense was graded at a 55.3 against Texas, compared to a season-low 47.6 against Tennessee. Defensively, the Sooners got a 68.7, just slightly better than the 68 from Tulane.
Offensively, tight end Jake Roberts had the best game, according to PFF, with a 70.5. Freshman receiver Zion Kearney was next at 69.2. The worst grade went to starting left tackle Michael Tarquin, who was graded at a season-worst 42.3.
Michael Hawkins Jr. played all 72 snaps along with offensive linemen Jake Taylor, Jacob Sexton and Febechi Nwaiwu. The next highest were receiver Brenen Thompson and center Branson Hickman at 50 snaps apiece, per PFF.
Making his second career start, PFF graded Hawkins at 50.7, which was still better than the 49.9 he got after coming in during the second quarter against Tennessee. He earned a 72 against Auburn in his first career start.
Other linemen who cycled through included Heath Ozaeta (47) and Tarquin (25). At tight end, there was Bauer Sharp (46) and Roberts (40).
The Sooners are decimated at receiver with Thompson (50), Kearney (42), Zion Ragins (29), JJ Hester (28), Ivan Carreon (18), Jaquaize Pettaway (16) and Jacobe Johnson (3). Johnson also logged seven snaps on defense at cornerback.
Jovantae Barnes led the running backs with 43 snaps, followed by Gavin Sawchuk (25) and Taylor Tatum (18).
Defensively, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. led all defenders with 64 snaps, according to PFF. Other defensive backs included Eli Bowen (57), Peyton Bowen (50), Robert Spears-Jennings (49), Kani Walker (37), Dasan McCullough (26), Dezjhon Malone (19), Johnson (7), Woodi Washington (6), Makari Vickers (4), Devon Jordan (3) and Jaydan Hardy (2).
Eli Bowen also earned the best defensive grade from PFF at 85, followed by linebacker Kobie McKinzie (76.1), Bowman (74.3), defensive lineman Jayden Jackson (70.1) and Thomas (68.4).
Danny Stutsman led the linebackers with 61 snaps ahead of Kip Lewis (37), Samuel Omosigho (26), McKinzie (21), Jaren Kanak (8), Lewis Carter (6) and Trace Ford (4). Although listed at linebacker, Omosigho, Carter and Ford primarily played at cheetah.
On the defensive line, it was Ethan Downs (43), Damonic Williams (36), Jackson (32), Da’Jon Terry (27), Gracen Halton (25), Caiden Woullard (15), Adepoju Adebawore (6) and David Stone (2).
Redshirt Tracker
Five OU freshmen either met their four-game redshirt limit or surpassed it Saturday.
Tatum and Ragins burned their redshirt as freshmen after appearing in their fifth games of the season. Hawkins, Kearney, and Jordan played in their fourth games so will lose their redshirts if they step on the field again.
Carreon also got into the game but it was only his third appearance so he still has two games to spare.
Jackson, Stone, Hardy and Michael Boganowski had already burnt their redshirts before Week 7.
