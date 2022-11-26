Oklahoma-Texas Tech GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Drake Stoops

Coming off the best game of his career — career-high six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown — might not allow Drake Stoops to fly under the radar. But he’ll need to step up again with sketchy weather in the forecast for Lubbock. Stoops lines up in the slot a team-high 83.3 percent of the time, according to Pro Football Focus, which makes him a prime safety blanket for Dillon Gabriel, who notably struggles in the elements. If Oklahoma wants to solve its third-down maladies — the Sooners are 2-for-29 in their last two games — then finding Stoops would be a good place to start.

Ryan Chapman: Jordan Kelley

Fresh off a strong performance against Oklahoma State, defensive lineman Jordan Kelley could again play a key role in Lubbock. The veteran finished Bedlam with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, and the Sooners will need to plant the Texas Tech offense behind the chains to deter the Red Raiders from keeping their offense on the field on fourth down. Texas Tech’s offensive line has been poor this year, allowing 3.45 sacks per game, which is tied for the 112th-worst mark in the country. OU should be able to generate a pass rush on Saturday, and Kelley could be at the center of it, helping anchor the Oklahoma defensive front.

Josh Callaway: Danny Stutsman

Danny Stutsman has had a bit of an uneven second season in Norman. But his last couple of games have been among his best. As the Oklahoma defense as a whole has seemingly turned a corner, so has Stutsman. This is a big opportunity for him to continue to show progress. If Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith is going to get loose in the run game, the burden to stop him may often fall on Stutsman. If he can find a way to have one of his better games of the season, the Oklahoma defense has a great shot to replicate what they did last weekend in Bedlam. If he struggles, the Sooners may be in for a long night in Lubbock. It isn't all on Stutsman's shoulders, by any means, but him performing at a high level could wind up being the difference in what kind of night it is for Oklahoma. Against Iowa State, Stutsman came up with the game-sealing interception. Last week, he dropped one that was there for the taking. If he gets that opportunity again, Stutsman could provide the game-changing moment in what will likely be a nip-and-tuck contest on Saturday night.

Ross Lovelace: Jovantae Barnes

Last week, Jovantae Barnes was reintegrated back into the offense after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. In his return, the true freshman had a career high 9.8 yards per carry in a critical Bedlam game. He totaled 59 yards on six carries, with his longest run of the day coming on a 22-yard scamper. Now that he’s a full go, Barnes looks ready to have a big week. Jeff Lebby has talked about his importance to this team and his promise for the future this entire season, and he has a chance to finish on a high note. As we’ve seen over the past few weeks, Oklahoma will try hard to establish the run early. If Barnes breaks off a few big runs in the first quarter, he could have a big game against Texas Tech.