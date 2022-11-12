Oklahoma-West Virginia GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: McKade Mettauer, Chris Murray

WVU defensive tackle Dante Stills is the Mountaineers’ record holder for games played (56) and tackles for loss (51.5). The super senior knows a thing or two about beating both individual blocks as well as double-teams. Center Andrew Raym, who performed well last week against Baylor’s Siaki Ika, has his hands full again this week with Stills. That’s why he will once again probably need a little help from his guards, McKade Mettauer and Chris Murray. They’re both experienced players, too, so they’ll be confident in dealing with Stills and his WVU linemates. It’s imperative that they combo effectively with Raym on pass blocks to keep Dillon Gabriel safe, and just as big that they are able to get out of the trenches and reach the second level of defenders cleanly. Stills is great at engaging blockers and holding his ground, so for Eric Gray to have any space, the OU guards will have to work through the mesh and get to the linebackers.

Ryan Chapman: C.J. Coldon

Oklahoma’s secondary is going to be tested this weekend in Morgantown. West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has plenty of faith in quarterback JT Daniels, and the Mountaineers will take to the skies in an attempt to notch the program’s first victory over the Sooners since joining the Big 12. OU’s lack of any kind of pass rush since conference play started will heap more pressure on the secondary to stick tightly in coverage, and C.J. Coldon may get targeted opposite of Woodi Washington. The Wyoming transfer was in the right place at the right time to pick off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and had a great individual effort to pull in a highlight-worthy pick against Kansas. Another game-changing play from Coldon would be a major boost to an Oklahoma defense that has struggled in Big 12 play.

Josh Callaway: Jaden Davis

The Oklahoma secondary has a challenge on their hands this weekend against a West Virginia offense that likes to throw the ball and has multiple different receivers who are more than capable of hurting a defense. Insert Jaden Davis as someone who is going to need to deliver one of his better games on Saturday to avoid this becoming another defensive debacle for the Sooners. More than likely, this game is going to devolve into a shootout. But, if OU can find a way to even generate a handful of timely stops or turnovers, this matchup could go down a similar path to the Kansas game a few weeks ago. When the Oklahoma offense isn't turning the ball over themselves, they are good to put up a significant number of points. If Davis can find a way to lock up his man and even potentially come up with a big turnover somewhere along the way, that could be all the separation the Sooners need to get a lead and keep it.

Ross Lovelace: Jovantae Barnes

Barnes was suited up last Saturday but unable to play with a hamstring injury. Understandably, the coaching staff doesn’t want to rush the talented freshman back onto the field. If he’s able to play Saturday though, Oklahoma needs him ready to go. Jeff Lebby talked about Barnes in detail on Monday, saying the team is “ready to have him back” and “we’ll see how he progresses this week, but we need him back.” Eric Gray has been a machine offensively for the Sooners, but he needs a break on the field sometimes. Barnes has that next level speed that the running back room lacks, and his burst is what Oklahoma has been missing. If he’s ready to go, he could have a big impact,