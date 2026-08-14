Oklahoma WR Elijah Thomas is 'Taking Another Jump' This Fall

NORMAN — Oklahoma receiver Elijah Thomas is working to make a move up the depth chart this fall.

He’s made plays in numerous practices as the Sooners prepare for the 2026 season, which is welcome news for the sophomore.

Thomas showed his natural ability during his first offseason at OU last year, but his role on Saturdays was mainly limited to special teams — though he did thrive playing for special teams coach Doug Deakin.

“Elijah led our team in the (special-team) points last year,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after practice on Friday.

Now, Thomas hopes to earn a spot in Emmett Jones’ receiver rotation.

Venables praised the approach that both Thomas and fellow second-year pass catcher Manny Choice have taken throughout the offseason, as the duo have matured in the program.

“(In the) last several days, Elijah’s really done some really good things that lend credibility to taking another jump,” Venables said. “And again, it’s for both of ‘em, the test is will they show up every single day.”

A more consistent version of Thomas excites Choice, who knows exactly what the Checotah, Okla., product is capable of.

“He’s a freak, man,” Choice said on Friday. “… Just a playmaker, man. He goes out there and makes plays, and he wants it.”

Venables said former OU star Ryan Broyles talked to the team recently, and he could serve as a great example to Thomas and the other young members of Oklahoma’s roster.

Broyles had to grow into his role, and by the time he left Norman, he had the most receptions in NCAA history, and he became a Sooner legend. His path wasn’t straightforward, and Venables hopes his entire team can learn from the way that Broyles grew throughout his time in the program.

“The growth, the development, the maturation, the hunger — and that was his message,” Venables said. “The hunger to show up every day and act like you’re a walk-on, have an underdog mentality.

“… We all have a responsibility. I think those guys understand; we’re counting on ‘em. We’re Oklahoma. For the Oklahoma Sooners to be the team we want to be, we’ve talked about wanting to be, it includes Manny and Elijah Thomas as being dudes. Not being freshmen that are forgotten that are now sophomores, but being dudes. Showing up and having some purpose to what they’re doing.

“So far, camp’s been good for those guys. They’ve taken another step from where we were in the spring.”

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