Oklahoma's Brent Venables: 'We're Not a Great Defense Yet'

NORMAN — Back in spring, Brent Venables emphasized that his team was nowhere near a finished product. Now, with the season merely three weeks away, Venables has remained consistent in his messaging.

"Respectfully, it's not a great defense yet," Venables said after Oklahoma's Fall Camp practice on Friday.

There's no cause for concern. Venables knows what he has and is confident that they can achieve a level of play to match their hype. Oklahoma is where they should be during preseason — still figuring things out.

"We have an opportunity to be a really good defense because we have guys who are bought in, have been developed and have shown enough body of work to give you reason to believe," Venables added. "If they stay hungry and humble, show up every day and put in the work, we have a chance to develop into a really good unit."

The Sooners return name after name of stars who have already proven it on the field. Last season's run to the College Football Playoff only bolsters Venables' standing as a defensive guru who not only can dial up plays on Saturdays, but recruit, develop and retain a high level of talent on defense.

Ask Venables about the specific talent on his team, and he will wax poetically about the diversity of his group.

"I have an appreciation for no-name guys that nobody knows much about, who may not be on anybody’s All-American list but play at an All-American level," Venables added. "I like those guys a lot. I’ve had plenty of them.

“But I also like ultra-talented guys who show up like they're a freshman every day — like they’re trying to breathe as much as they want to play. It means that much to them. They fight for their success every day, lead from the front and have an eat-off-the-floor mentality."

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looks on during one of OU's elite prospect camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On S

Already, OU fans could rattle off examples: Jayden Jackson, who "tries to breathe as much as" he wants to play, or Taylor Wein, who was a "no-name guy that nobody" knew about before last season.

Up and down the roster, Venables knows his defense in and out. He has a belief that they can reach the heights that have already been bestowed upon them in the minds of many. "The experience that we had coming back has shown," in Fall Camp, which is where Oklahoma should be this time of year.

But Venables stresses that what his defense has in front of them from a growth standpoint may be the most difficult of their journey.

"Going from good to great is a small step, but it’s the hardest step by a long way," he said. "We have a long way to go. I like the attitude, energy and focus, but there are still a lot of details we have to improve.

“How fast can we get this group to become a really good football team? Time will determine that."

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