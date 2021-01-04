Oklahoma's Caleb Williams talks Tristan Leigh, Cotton Bowl and NIL legislation

Oklahoma 2021 quarterback signee Caleb Williams loved what he saw out of his future team in the Cotton Bowl.

“It was nice to see OU get the win against Florida the way we did, especially against an SEC team,” Williams wrote Monday in his SI All-American “All on the Line” blog. “Apparently, we’re on their level after all — LOL.”

The Sooners’ win on the field gave Williams some bragging rights with a few of his Florida friends, he said.

“We beat them by (35) and I got to talk a little trash to a few of the Florida guys that I’m good friends with,” he wrote. “Not going at them or anything, just joking around and messing with them as you should. Just having a good time.”

Williams singled out Lincoln Riley’s ability to prepare his team for a big game, even if it wasn’t a playoff game, as a quality he values in his future head coach.

“To have somebody that’s a leader, for me in my head coach, quarterback coach and offensive coordinator — to have that type of mindset it’s good to have those types of people around you,” he wrote.

“I’m really excited to be a part of that pretty soon.”

The future OU quarterback hasn’t been shy about his efforts to recruit Sports Illustrated All-American’s SI99 offensive tackle Tristian Leigh.

Leigh announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday, snubbing Williams and the Sooners.

Williams said there were no hard feelings about Leigh’s college decision.

“He made the best decision for him and his family. Good luck to Tristan. I wish the best for him,” Williams wrote. “I wished he decided to come to Oklahoma, where he could have been blocking for me and protecting my blindside, things like that, but every high-level recruit has their own decision.”

The All-America Bowl named Williams the Man of the Year this weekend, an award for his work in the community.

“I want to give my thank-yous for the All-American Bowl Geico Man of the Year recognition that was broadcasted on NBC this past weekend,” Williams wrote. “I’m grateful and honored.”

Williams also has his eye on the future of college football and how athletes may be able to profit off their name, image and likeness.

He pointed out the viral sideline video of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs flossing on the sideline this weekend, and how in the future that could be an opportunity for athletes to grow their brand.

“NIL is coming and those types of moments that get captured live on-air create opportunities for athletes to align with brands. They’ll be coming to fruition for college athletes soon,” he wrote. “Like Marshawn Lynch eating Skittles, or eating Sour Patch Kids at halftime, flossing, whatever it is, we’re gonna see it more.”