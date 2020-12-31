Cotton Bowl Game Book: So much disrespect

Motivated by trash talk from a Florida backup and so much more, the Sooners were driven to prove a point against the Gators in the Cotton Bowl

When James Houston said Oklahoma was not on Florida’s level, he wasn’t wrong.

The Cotton Bowl score of 55-20 suggests that these two teams were indeed on different levels.

“They’re not on our level,” Houston said last week. “They’re not SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators.”

After the game, OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas agreed with Houston.

“Florida, they were a good matchup,” Thomas smiled. “But they aren’t the Big 12. They are not the Oklahoma Sooners.”

To be fair, Florida’s backup linebacker might have been still a bit stuck on how close the Gators came just a few days earlier to reaching the standard in all of college football: a 52-46 loss in the SEC Championship Game to unanimous No. 1 Alabama.

And to be fair, eight Gators starters missing Wednesday night probably had more than a little impact on the final score.

But Oklahoma went into the game motivated by Houston’s trash talk.

“Yeah, the disrespect, it is what it is,” said running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran for 186 yards. “We have to go out there and just talk with our pads, at the end of the day, and I think we did that well tonight.”

Rhamondre Stevenson Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Even understated captain Creed Humphrey described how disrespected the Sooners felt.

“We try not to focus on things outside of what we're doing in our facilities,” Humphrey said. “But when you see something like that, of course it gives you a little extra edge. So we were definitely excited to come out here and show up and show them what we were about.”

Quarterback Spencer Rattler wore his emotion on his sleeve after his rushing touchdown put the Sooners up 31-13 just before halftime. He was clearly cranked up.

“I would be lying if I said we didn't see what our opponent, player, whatever, said,” Rattler said. “But we went out there, did our job, executed, and focused on what we had to do as a group. And we came out on top.”

“Yeah,” said wideout Marvin Mims, “it definitely fueled the fire a little bit. But at the end of the day, we went out there, we did our job, and we executed.”