Caleb Williams Reflects on Man of the Year Award, Talks OU Bowl Win and More

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his college career. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back everybody, to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

It was nice to see OU get the win against Florida the way we did, especially against an SEC team. Apparently, we’re on their level after all -- LOL. We beat them by 30 and I got to talk a little trash to a few of the Florida guys that I’m good friends with. Not going at them or anything, just joking around and messing with them as you should. Just having a good time.

People have their own opinions about bowl games and not being in the playoffs. Although it wasn't a bowl game where you're chasing a national championship, Coach Riley got the guys ready, mentally ready, had himself ready and it showed during the game.

Being able to be mentally prepared for whatever comes and being mentally prepared to have his guys ready, I’m really excited to be a part of that pretty soon. To have somebody that’s a leader, for me in my head coach, quarterback coach and offensive coordinator -- to have that type of mindset it’s good to have those types of people around you. To go into a game, even though it’s not the national championship, to approach every single game as your last game. Every single game matters, regardless of situation.

My guy Tristan Leigh committed this weekend. He made the best decision for him and his family. Good luck to Tristan. I wish the best for him. I wished he decided to come to Oklahoma, where he could have been blocking for me and protecting my blindside, things like that, but every high level recruit has their own decision. It’s their own timeline and their own goals to pursue. His goals, his decision. I agree with Tristan whatever the decision is. Like I said I wish it was us but I’m still a good friend of Tristan’s and looking forward to whooping up on him in the playoffs or the national championship.

Good luck to him and his family on his journey with this thing we love, football.

I want to give my thank-yous for the All-American Bowl Geico Man of the Year recognition that was broadcasted on NBC this past weekend. I'm very grateful for that. Glad I can be a part of this fraternity, this brotherhood, and also be named Man of the Year. I’ve gotten other accolades for MVPs and passing yards and whatever the heck you want to say...but Geico Man of the Year doesn’t have to do mainly with your on-field work. I’m in the situation because of my on-field work but the award is for my off-field work. So thank you to the selection committee for making me Man of the Year. I’m grateful and honored.

A cool moment you don’t expect to see at a football game is Stefon Diggs flossing his teeth on the sideline during the game. He has everything going, his pads, his cleats, his arm sleeves, everything is on except for his helmet and he’s over there flossing during the game. NIL is coming and those types of moments that get captured live on-air create opportunities for athletes to align with brands. They’ll be coming to fruition for college athletes soon. Like Marshawn Lynch eating Skittles, or eating Sour Patch Kids at halftime, flossing, whatever it is we’re gonna see it more. Stefon Diggs is such a high profile athlete that it would be things like Colgate or Invisalign. It could be freaking cold water, Sour Patch Kids, Gatorade or whatever. all of the above. You can see sponsors or endorsements that sparked from that place. NIL is coming.

Lastly, school starts again for me on the 6th of January, on Wednesday. My last semester at Gonzaga. I will be finishing up my academics at Gonzaga. I didn’t wanna leave, I felt like it was the right place for me from the beginning. They’ve given me so much and I’ve given them whatever I can back. Very excited and very surreal with how fast these things are coming.

Let's finish this senior year off strong!

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands. Hope everybody had an awesome New Year.

Boomer Sooner!

