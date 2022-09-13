NORMAN — Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham seemed extra excited for the upcoming trip to Nebraska during media availability on Monday night.

And after recording arguably the play of the year in last season’s matchup with the Huskers, who wouldn’t be looking forward to this one?

This year, the Sooners' secondary seems to be in a much better spot heading into week three. The improvement in the secondary has been a big part of the progression, along with Oklahoma’s commitment to getting off the field on third down.

Graham started 10 games a year ago, and was one of Oklahoma’s better cover corners. In 2022, the Sooners seem to have its best secondary in a long time and Graham has been able to rotate in and make big contributions. Jaden Davis, Woodi Washington, Kendall Dennis and Graham are the four corners consistently rotating in.

The secondary will have their biggest test of the year on Saturday in Lincoln against a veteran talented quarterback in Casey Thompson. It’s also never an easy task playing against 100,000 roaring fans that can easily give the home team a boost. Growing up a Sooner fan, Graham understands that personally, and it’s one of the biggest reasons he’s ready to play in Memorial Stadium.

“My friend (who’s a Nebraska fan) has been telling me since I was little about this place," Graham said with a smile. "Finally getting to play in the rivalry that has been going on, like this rivalry is not behind me. Being an Oklahoma fan pretty much my whole life, I’m excited for it.”

Lincoln is one of the premier sites for a college football game, and even though the Cornhuskers have stumbled out of the gates, the Nebraska faithful will still be waiting. That’s how it’s always been at Nebraska.

And as the Sooners make the trip north, anything can happen. It’s a rivalry game, and the Huskers will pack in 90,000 fans ready to sway the momentum after every play. This game means even more to the players now that Brent Venables is in charge, too. He has been rooted in this rivalry from the time he fell in love with football.

“I know Coach Venables doesn’t wanna say it out loud, but I know how much this game means to him," Graham said. "He’s so excited for this … I’m ready to see the atmosphere and see how crazy it really is.”

For most people, playing in an historic rivalry to get a big time road win for the first-year head coach is enough added motivation. But for Graham, he’s sure to have one of his best friend’s chirping in his ear all week long. Just like last year.

“Jack Hecker, he’s a huge Nebraska fan,” Graham said. “He’s always rootin’ against me when we play them. Let me rephrase that, he wants me to play good, but he hopes we lose. Last year he was like ‘Man that was a great catch bro, but why’d you have to do it against us?’ ”

Graham will be a big part in Oklahoma’s game plan to slow down Nebraska once again. The Sooners and Huskers square off at 11 a.m. Saturday.