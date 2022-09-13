Skip to main content

Oklahoma's D.J. Graham Embraces Importance, History of Nebraska Game

Even through the current chaos in Lincoln, Oklahoma and Nebraska are two of the most storied programs in college football.

NORMAN — Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham seemed extra excited for the upcoming trip to Nebraska during media availability on Monday night. 

And after recording arguably the play of the year in last season’s matchup with the Huskers, who wouldn’t be looking forward to this one?

This year, the Sooners' secondary seems to be in a much better spot heading into week three. The improvement in the secondary has been a big part of the progression, along with Oklahoma’s commitment to getting off the field on third down.

Graham started 10 games a year ago, and was one of Oklahoma’s better cover corners. In 2022, the Sooners seem to have its best secondary in a long time and Graham has been able to rotate in and make big contributions. Jaden Davis, Woodi Washington, Kendall Dennis and Graham are the four corners consistently rotating in.

The secondary will have their biggest test of the year on Saturday in Lincoln against a veteran talented quarterback in Casey Thompson. It’s also never an easy task playing against 100,000 roaring fans that can easily give the home team a boost. Growing up a Sooner fan, Graham understands that personally, and it’s one of the biggest reasons he’s ready to play in Memorial Stadium.

“My friend (who’s a Nebraska fan) has been telling me since I was little about this place," Graham said with a smile. "Finally getting to play in the rivalry that has been going on, like this rivalry is not behind me. Being an Oklahoma fan pretty much my whole life, I’m excited for it.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lincoln is one of the premier sites for a college football game, and even though the Cornhuskers have stumbled out of the gates, the Nebraska faithful will still be waiting. That’s how it’s always been at Nebraska.

And as the Sooners make the trip north, anything can happen. It’s a rivalry game, and the Huskers will pack in 90,000 fans ready to sway the momentum after every play. This game means even more to the players now that Brent Venables is in charge, too. He has been rooted in this rivalry from the time he fell in love with football.

“I know Coach Venables doesn’t wanna say it out loud, but I know how much this game means to him," Graham said. "He’s so excited for this … I’m ready to see the atmosphere and see how crazy it really is.”

For most people, playing in an historic rivalry to get a big time road win for the first-year head coach is enough added motivation. But for Graham, he’s sure to have one of his best friend’s chirping in his ear all week long. Just like last year.

“Jack Hecker, he’s a huge Nebraska fan,” Graham said. “He’s always rootin’ against me when we play them. Let me rephrase that, he wants me to play good, but he hopes we lose. Last year he was like ‘Man that was a great catch bro, but why’d you have to do it against us?’ ”

Graham will be a big part in Oklahoma’s game plan to slow down Nebraska once again. The Sooners and Huskers square off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Isaiah Coe Interview

By Ross Lovelace
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma CB D.J. Graham Interview

By John E. Hoover
Tom Osborne
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables 'Grew Up on Nebraska Football' and Now Must Beat Them

By John E. Hoover
Ethan Downs interview 9-12-22
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs Interview

By John E. Hoover
Daniel Parker
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Interview

By Josh Callaway
Anton Harrison
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison Interview

By Josh Callaway
9-12-22 Damond Harmon (Pre-Nebraska)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Damond Harmon Interview

By Josh Callaway
Jaden Davis
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Jaden Davis Interview

By Josh Callaway