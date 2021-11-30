Oklahoma's Jadon Haselwood Enters the Transfer Portal

A third Sooner has entered the transfer portal on Monday as Lincoln Riley has been announced as the next USC head coach.

The Oklahoma Sooners will be down another wide receiver.

Former 5-star Jadon Haselwood announced he will be entering the transfer portal in a statement on Instagram.

"It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner and I'm blessed to have been able to live that out," Haselwood said. "After careful consideration, and due to many factors, I've decided that I'll be entering the transfer portal.

"Thank you to all of those who have supported me. I am proud of the grown I've had during my time at Oklahoma and I look forward to building on that next season in a new program."

via Jadon Haselwood's Instagram

In three seasons at Oklahoma, Haselwood hauled in 62 catches for 736 yards and seven touchdowns.

Haselwood joins fellow former 5-star wide receiver Theo Wease in entering the portal after Wease was reported to have entered the portal earlier on Monday.

Spencer Rattler also announced he was entering the transfer portal on Monday, as the exodus continues in Norman in the wake of Lincoln Riley walking away from the program.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.