Oklahoma's Kicker Battle Still Raging on Through Fall Camp

NORMAN — Punter Michael Turk returns in 2022, but Oklahoma faces uncertainty from its placekicker position after the departure of Gabe Brkic.

Though his accuracy tailed off toward the end of last season, Brkic was a steady presence for the past three seasons in Norman.

He converted 82.6 percent of his total field goal attempts for the Sooners, including an impressive 10-for-14 mark from 50 yards or greater in his career.

In place of Brkic, the Sooners have a pair of unknowns.

Zach Schmit, a redshirt sophomore from Oklahoma City, has attempted one career field goal for the Sooners over the past two seasons, knocking through a 46-yard attempt against Western Carolina last year.

Freshman Gavin Marshall is battling Schmit for the job, and Brent Venables has had high praise for the work both kickers have put in during fall camp.

“(Schmit’s) just been money in all the different situations,” Venables said after the team practiced last Tuesday. “He had a (62-yard field goal) and he missed it by six inches in our scrimmage. Gavin Marshall missed it by a foot. Nailed it right down the middle, both of them. Came up short, but they were right on the money. Put them in a tough situation there. But tremendous consistency and improvement.”

The quality of play through fall camp matches how good Venables felt about the entire crew of specialists coming out of the spring.

“I’m really excited,” Venables said ahead of the start of fall camp. “Through the course of the spring, for us, whether it’s our long snappers, short snappers or field goal or Turk, our battle at placekicker, we felt really good. Consistency, Turk is the model of exactly that. He’s a pro in every way, in regards to his mindset and the work he puts in every day.

“He’s an over-deliverer when it comes to managing his time the right way and bringing out the best in others. He leads the whole group of specialists. He’s tough and he’s demanding.”

Though he was only called upon 35 times last year, Turk was a weapon for the Sooners.

The Arizona State transfer averaged 51.2 yards per punt, helping Oklahoma flip the field any time the offense stalled out.

But it remains to be seen how often Venables will call upon his kickers.

How Venables will approach game management is still a wild card, especially when it comes to how aggressive or conservative the new head coach will be about going for it on fourth down or opting to settle for field goals if the offense fails to convert a first down in enemy territory.

With Brkic and Turk to lean on last year, Lincoln Riley was incredibly risk averse, often turning to his specialists to get the job done.

OU’s kicker battle will rage on into the final days of fall camp, but Venables is confident both Schmit and Marshall will be able to handle whatever is asked of them come game week.

“I really like the battle that we have there,” he said. “… Our coaches complimented them. I’m not one to throw a whole bunch of compliments out, but I’ve complimented them through our elite meetings during the past week, in regards to the focused approach that our guys have had and the energy and enthusiasm that they’ve got out of our guys.

"The organization, the detail, all those other things were really spot on. I’m anxious to watch the variety of competitions and development with some of our new personnel to add to the group that we have.”

