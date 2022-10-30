Oklahoma's Offense Showed Great Patience in Gritty Performance to Top Iowa State

AMES, IA — Iowa State’s defense is built to frustrate opposing offenses.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and his offense stayed patient on Saturday, producing a steady performance to help the Sooners top the Cyclones 27-13 at Jack Trice Stadium.

The 27 points OU (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) scored is the second most Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) has allowed this season as the offense never lost sight of the game plan.

“Really went about as exactly as we had hoped, obviously to win,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the win. “But really, so much respect for Iowa State, how they play, the culture that they have, the belief that they still play with. The efficiency that they play with, particularly on defense.

“We knew that our offense was going to have to play really efficiently and patiently. Being tough, physical, tough, discipline. Capitalize situationally.”

Facing a very disciplined defense drilled to drop into coverage and force opponents to execute long, methodical drives, Lebby leaned on the run game.

The Sooners rushed the ball on 47 of their 74 plays, relying on quarterback Dillon Gabriel to throw just 26 passes.

Oklahoma’s offensive line was up for the challenge. OU averaged 3.9 yards per carry with running back Eric Gray leading the way.

Gray finished the day with 101 yards and a score on 20 carries, fighting through injuries on the sideline.

“He’s our guy,” Gabriel said of Gray after the game. “The run game has been really dominant and creating chunk plays and move the sticks. Really a blessing to have him. Most importantly, just believe in him a lot.”

Gabriel was impressed with the offensive line’s performance as well, as Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit up front has continued to look better and better as the season presses on.

“(They’re) just dominating,” he said. “We’re really emphasizing that every week. The o-line sets the tone for us and the run game being super dominant. Super proud of those guys.

“I love it for those guys. I love (Andrew) Raym and how he can see the protections with me. He can be verbal about it and communicating.”

Oklahoma’s supremacy on the ground meant the Sooners never had to panic even when the passing game was slightly off.

Gabriel had a few different opportunities to blow the game open with deep shots to Marvin Mims, but the southpaw and his top receiver were mere yards out of sync.

“We were close on a bunch of 'em in the first half that just weren't able to connect for whatever reason,” Lebby said. “Could have stayed with that coming into the second half. Missed on another one on our first drive where we got 'em on a really good ball but just weren't able to body it up and go get it.”

Still, the group stayed positive and was able to make enough plays to keep the Sooners out in front all afternoon long.

Not only was the offense able to put points on the board, but they slowed down the tempo and ate away some clock in the first half to help keep the defense fresh.

First, OU marched 85 yards in 15 plays, running 4:38 off the clock in the drive capped off by Zach Schmit’s score on the fake field goal.

Lebby’s unit followed that up with another long drive, this time allowing 5:31 to elapse on a 14-play drive that ended in a field goal.

“It was really good,” Lebby said. “We go into the half up 13-6 and those two drives were huge. Gotta finish drives and score touchdowns, and then you have an opportunity to get away from them a little more.

“But again those drives were huge. Defense played unbelievable. So fun to watch. Those guys competed their butt off and got three turnovers. It was awesome.”

Nothing about the performance reeked of glitz or glamour. OU’s biggest offensive play of the day, a 41-yard touchdown throw to Jalil Farooq, was more a product of a busted coverage than a SportsCenter-worthy pitch and catch.

But the workman-like showing was exactly what the Sooners needed to score on the Big 12’s best defense, and it will give the entire offense confidence heading into next week’s clash with a Baylor team that has also frustrated the OU offense under head coach Dave Aranda.

“You have to be patient,” Gabriel said. “You have to take care of the football. You have to find a way. I think that’s what we did today. A lot to clean up. There are a lot of throws I want back. Execute and make competitive plays.

“I’ll never be mad with the win. Just super glad for this team and how hard we’ve been working. Just keep chipping away because we know there is a light at the end of that tunnel and just keep being consistent with our work.”

