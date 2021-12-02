Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma's Owen Field, Lloyd Noble Center Will Get $16 Million in Improvements

    Author:

    The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is expected to approve on Friday $16 million in facility upgrades and renovations for several athletics facilities, including a new subsurface and new lights for Owen Field.

    The regents on Wednesday published the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

    The plans call for a brand new drainage and irrigation system for Owen Field, which was last upgraded in 1994, per the agenda. The existing system was “experiencing consistent failures due to the age of the piping materials.”

    Also, a new $3.7 million light system will replace the existing lights that were installed in 1997. The new system will include LED technology, which is expected to include the ability to change colors and will save money on energy consumption and maintenance.

    The practice field will also get a new “sports lighting” LED light system.

    Memorial Stadium will also get an upgrade on the fascia board ribbon display for $1.3 million, new goalposts, and a $775,000 video board display will be installed inside Everest Training Center.

    Lloyd Noble Center will get upgrades as well, including a $7.5 million main scoreboard display hung over center court as well as auxiliary displays.

    John Jacobs Track will get a $900,000 upgrade as well.

    FFiox7oXEAAxzAf
    FFiox7oXsAEOz9z
    FFiox7oXIAsxGP_
    FFiox7nX0AMPARM

