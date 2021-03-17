Oklahoma's Trent Williams signs historic, massive contract with San Francisco

The former Sooners All-American got a six-year, $138.06 million deal with huge guaranteed money up front

Former Oklahoma offensive tackle Trent Williams signed a massive new contract to remain with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday morning.

According the multiple reports, Williams signed a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the 49ers, including $55.1 and the first two years of the contract fully guaranteed.

News broke overnight that the eight-time Pro Bowler and former OU All-American would return to San Francisco.

Williams got a $30.1 million signing bonus and will get $23 million a year.

It’s the biggest contract for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

Williams, 32, was the fourth overall pick out of OU by Washington in the 2010 NFL Draft — behind teammates Sam Bradford (No. 1) and Gerald McCoy (No. 3).

A disagreement with the team over a health concern caused a rift between Washington and Williams, and he ended up sitting out the whole 2019 season in dispute. He was acquired by the Niners during the 2020 NFL Draft, and Pro Football Focus grade him as the top left tackle in the league last year.

Williams, a 3-star prospect out of Longview, TX, came to OU from a heavy run-oriented offense, but quickly learned the finer points of pass blocking, eventually starting at right tackle as a true freshman.

He was a two-time All-Big 12 performer and unanimous All-American offensive tackle in 2009. But for his final collegiate game, because of injuries across the OU front, he famously switched positions and played center in the Sun Bowl victory over Stanford.