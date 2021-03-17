FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma's Trent Williams signs historic, massive contract with San Francisco

The former Sooners All-American got a six-year, $138.06 million deal with huge guaranteed money up front
Author:
Publish date:

Former Oklahoma offensive tackle Trent Williams signed a massive new contract to remain with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday morning.

According the multiple reports, Williams signed a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the 49ers, including $55.1 and the first two years of the contract fully guaranteed.

News broke overnight that the eight-time Pro Bowler and former OU All-American would return to San Francisco.

Williams got a $30.1 million signing bonus and will get $23 million a year.

It’s the biggest contract for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

Williams, 32, was the fourth overall pick out of OU by Washington in the 2010 NFL Draft — behind teammates Sam Bradford (No. 1) and Gerald McCoy (No. 3).

A disagreement with the team over a health concern caused a rift between Washington and Williams, and he ended up sitting out the whole 2019 season in dispute. He was acquired by the Niners during the 2020 NFL Draft, and Pro Football Focus grade him as the top left tackle in the league last year.

Williams, a 3-star prospect out of Longview, TX, came to OU from a heavy run-oriented offense, but quickly learned the finer points of pass blocking, eventually starting at right tackle as a true freshman.

He was a two-time All-Big 12 performer and unanimous All-American offensive tackle in 2009. But for his final collegiate game, because of injuries across the OU front, he famously switched positions and played center in the Sun Bowl victory over Stanford.

Trent Williams - 49ers
Football

Oklahoma's Trent Williams signs historic, massive contract with San Francisco

WBB - Sherri Coale 1
Other Sooners

Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale retires

Mims - TCU 3
Football

2021 Spring Preview: Wide receivers

Bookie Radley-Hiles - TD
Football

Oklahoma DB announces transfer destination

BSB-Jason Ruffcorn
Other Sooners

Oklahoma takes down No. 1 Arkansas

De'Vion Harmon
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon's dreams coming true as Oklahoma starts tournament march

Damien Williams SB 3
Football

Chiefs release ex-Sooners RB Damien Williams

Tre Norwood Pro Day
Football

Oklahoma's Tre Norwood, a 'heady' and versatile DB, put a lot of thought into his NFL decision