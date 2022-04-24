On a Massive Stage, Dillon Gabriel Handled his Oklahoma Debut 'Like an Assassin'

The new Sooner quarterback played in his first OU Spring Game in front of over 75,000 fans on Saturday afternoon.

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel’s Oklahoma debut had a schoolyard feel.

Mirroring kids playing in backyards across the country, Gabriel played all-time quarterback for most of the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Showing out for the largest spring game crowd in the country, Gabriel took turns moving the ball up and down the field for both the Red Team and the White Team.

“The whole experience of playing for both teams, it was different for me,” Gabriel said after the game. “But it was a great experience.”

Combined, Gabriel completed 19-of-28 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown, only throwing a lone interception on the east sideline.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims has forged a close bond with Gabriel through spring practice, and he didn’t envy Gabriel’s position running the offense for both squads.

At halftime, Mims said Gabriel was only focused on his only mistake of the day.

“He mainly talked about the pick,” Mims said after the game. “He’s like, ‘man I threw a pick on the White Team and now I throw a touchdown to (the Red Team).’ But he handled it well. He’s out there, I want to say most of the first half. I mean, that’s kind of crazy.

“But definitely that shows who he is. He’s not gonna, ‘oh coach take me out,’ or anything. Every opportunity he gets, he’s going to want to make the most of it.”

Overall, the UCF transfer said he was pleased with the performance of the offense, though there is plenty of room to improve.

Dillon Gabriel looked unfazed during Oklahoma's Spring Game on Saturday, calming taking the helm of the offense both the Red Team and the White Team during the first half Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

“There’s a lot to clean up,” Gabriel said. “There’s a lot of things I wish I did differently and cleaned up… I look forward to watching it and just diving deeper into it.”

Repeatedly this spring, Gabriel’s teammates have praised his calm demeanor as an asset to his game.

And with 75,360 fans packing the stands, the largest crowd he had ever played in front of, the new Sooner quarterback didn’t wilt on the stage.

Gabriel’s response to the situation on Saturday didn’t shock his teammates or his head coach.

“He's like a stealth bomber, man,” Brent Venables said of Gabriel’s poise. “… He's like an assassin. He really is. He didn't let any circumstances affect him. He's the same guy every day.

“And that's what the good ones and the great ones are. They show up every day and have the same mindset.”

But after the game, the Hawaiian signal caller did admit he took a moment to take it all in.

“I was notified that it would be lower bowl and that would be packed,” he said. “… But the moment I saw (fans) up at the top and that whole stadium be packed just like a gameday, man it’s just a great feeling to know that Sooner Nation’s got our back.

“And like everyone says, there’s only one Oklahoma.”

Venables said Saturday’s scrimmage closed the chapter on spring ball for the Sooners, but the team still has a ton of improvement ahead of them before they take the field against UTEP this fall.

Gabriel echoed the sentiment of his head coach, maintaining that his display in the Spring Game is just the beginning of his story at OU.

“We need to make sure this is our best summer and find ways to continue to take steps forward,” he said. “… We’ve got to continue to learn and grow.”

