OU Depth Chart: Oklahoma Continues to Break In New Faces at Tight End
Oklahoma is less than a month away from firing up fall camp. Ahead of that crucial phase of the preseason, Sooners on SI is projecting the Sooners’ depth chart entering August.
Joe Jon Finley brought in plenty of bodies at tight end last winter, and his group will continue to build throughout fall camp.
Kaden Helms and Kade McIntyre return from last year, though both have had to deal with some poor injury luck throughout their careers.
Jaren Kanak technically returns, though he changed positions from linebacker to tight end after working for three years to make an impact on Brent Venables’ defense.
Finley signed local product Trynae Washington from Carl Albert High School, and then the Sooners added Pittsburg State’s Will Huggins, Kennesaw State’s Carson Kent and Louisiana Tech’s John Locke to the fold.
For a group that brings virtually no SEC production to the table, OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was very pleased with how the entire unit came along throughout the spring.
“I would say, of any position group, they are the position group that has shown the most improvement over spring ball,” Arbuckle said. “… I'm talking they're on the line of scrimmage and we're running the football, and they're getting so much better with their hand placement, moving people. And they're all unreal kids.
“That's one of my favorite position meetings to go sit in, because Coach Finley is an unbelievable coach, and those are unbelievable kids in that room, and they're so fun to be around, and they've shown the most improvement.”
By the end of spring, Huggins had generated the most buzz.
He caught 22 balls for 395 yards and a touchdown last year at Pittsburg State, and he provided extra muscle along the line of scrimmage.
Before suiting up for Pittsburg State, Huggins spent four years with the Kansas Jayhawks.
Kent hauled in 18 catches for 217 yards and three scores last year for Kennesaw State. In 2023, he caught 14 passes for 165 yards.
Helms and McIntyre have yet to have a real opportunity to make a difference at Oklahoma.
Helms has three career receptions to his name for 23 yards and one score, and McIntyre caught one pass for 26 yards in 2023.
Both are hoping better health can kickstart their careers for the Sooners.
Read More Oklahoma Football
Kanak’s transition back to the offensive side of the ball will be an ongoing process all year, but he’s willing to put in all the work necessary to make up for lost time at tight end.
“I’ve been on those jugs (machines) like a baby on milk,” Kanak said. “It’s one of those things where I have a lot of work to do, a lot of catching up to make. These guys have been catching balls, catching their whole lives. I caught touchdowns in high school. It’s been a while since I’ve caught that ball.”
If Kanak, Helms, McIntyre, Washington or Locke can provide any production, it will be a massive boost after Jake Roberts graduated and Bauer Sharp transferred to LSU.