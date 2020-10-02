SI.com
OU-Iowa State: Our Picks

John. E. Hoover

Staff Picks

John Hoover

This is the game that determines whether 2020 is truly a rebuilding season for Lincoln Riley, or if last week’s loss to Kansas State was just the usual blip on Riley’s radar. If any coach has figured out how to have even moderate success against Riley’s offense, it’s Matt Campbell (oh, and Chris Klieman). Riley is 2-1 against Campbell with a plus-4 point differential. That could easily be 1-2 and plus-2. Oklahoma has loads of talent. But I can’t be sure the problems they had last week are actually fixed until we see it on the field. This is a painfully young team (eight seniors in the two-deep) that, like its quarterback, needs time to grow. Spencer Rattler didn’t perform well in the clutch this week, and although he will find plenty of success in Ames, he’ll also encounter adversity. How will he and the rest of the Sooner offense respond? And can the Oklahoma defense prevent big plays and get some turnovers? If they do, the Sooners will avoid their first 0-2 start in Big 12 play since 1998. That’s a lot to ask.

FINAL: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma 31

Parker Thune

The Sooners haven’t lost back-to-back regular season games since 1999, and I don’t expect that to change Saturday. The Sooners know where they fell short last week, and I find it hard to believe that they’ll repeat those same mistakes two weeks in a row. Spencer Rattler isn’t going to throw three interceptions again, and the defense isn’t going to allow four plays of 35-plus yards again. However, after their myriad struggles in pass coverage against Kansas State, I’ll be curious to see how the Oklahoma linebacker corps attempts to contain an elite tight end in Charlie Kolar. I think the Sooners lean more heavily on the run in the early stages, using Seth McGowan to loosen up the Cyclone defense and create downfield passing opportunities for Rattler. In the end, I trust that Oklahoma will play the 60-minute game that they’ve emphasized all week.

FINAL: Oklahoma 41, Iowa State 31

Caroline Grace Estes

Last week brought up a lot of questions marks on all three sides of the ball. Spencer Rattler justified that he was a young quarterback and nobody stepped up to help him under pressure. Although I believe many kinks were worked out this week during practice, it’s going to take game time play to make real adjustments. That’s why the score is going to be close. The Sooners can not afford another loss, and like we’ve seen before, they still have a chance at championship run at the end of the season.

FINAL: Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 30

