OU-Iowa State Q4 Report

Iowa State had taken a 23-20 lead on a 65-yard strike from Brock Purdy to Xavier Hutchinson late in the third quarter, and as the fourth stanza opened, the Sooners looked to answer.

The quarter opened with a fantastic second-and-11 throw from Rattler to Theo Howard, which moved the chains for Oklahoma. On the next play, Riley dialed up a flea flicker, but Rattler overshot Marvin Mims deep down the sideline.

Two plays later, Rattler aired it out again to Charleston Rambo, who drew a pass interference penalty from Iowa State's Greg Eisworth. The flag set the Sooners up in Cyclone territory with a fresh set of downs, but the Sooners couldn't gain any headway. Iowa State swarmed Seth McGowan for a two-yard loss, then Rattler fired incomplete to Austin Stogner. On third-and-12, Rattler escaped the pocket and delivered a strike downfield to an open Theo Wease. The play would have gone for an easy touchdown, but the ball inexplicably slipped through Wease's hands.

Gabe Brkic then drilled a 51-yard field goal attempt through a steady rain to tie the score at 23.

On Iowa State's ensuing possession, the Speed D finally broke through. Isaiah Thomas penetrated the line and strip-sacked Purdy, and Josh Ellison landed on the ball. Just like that, the Sooners had their second takeaway of the season.

Seth McGowan set the Sooners up in the red zone with a 14-yard burst to move the chains, and Rattler followed with a 15-yard strike to Stogner. One play later, Jeremiah Hall found the end zone for the second time on the evening, swinging wide open on a flat and reeling in Rattler's delivery for a 3-yard score.

However, it didn't take long for Iowa State to strike back. Kene Nwangwu nearly took the ensuing kickoff to paydirt, finally stepping out of bounds at the Oklahoma 13-yard line. Three plays later, Purdy kept the ball and punched it in from 2 yards out to knot the score at 30 once again.

Oklahoma failed to return fire, going three-and-out. Mike Rose sacked Rattler on third-and-12 to kill the Sooners' drive and force a Reeves Mundschau punt. With under five minutes to play, Breece Hall burst up the middle for 36 yards to the Oklahoma 8-yard line, then took his next carry into the end zone. Connor Assalley's extra point made the score 37-30 in favor of Iowa State with 4:06 to play.

Charleston Rambo brought the kickoff back to the Sooners' 35-yard line, but the Sooners couldn't get anything going with their first three plays of the drive. Rattler hit Rambo for 4 yards, but McGowan was stuffed for a loss of 4, and Theo Wease was brought down short of the marker on a third-down reception. However, Rattler fired to Charleston Rambo for a crucial conversion on fourth-and-4 to keep the Sooners alive.

On third-and-5 with just over a minute to play, Rattler hit Jeremiah Hall for a gain of 11 to move the sticks. But the redshirt freshman quarterback's next throw proved to be the back-breaker. Rattler fired deep down the middle of the field, looking for Rambo. He didn't see Cyclones safety Isheem Young, who retreated to intercept the pass and ice a 37-30 Iowa State victory.

With the loss, Oklahoma has dropped back-to-back contests for the first time since 1999. Iowa State hadn't defeated the Sooners in Ames since 1960.

