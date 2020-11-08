SI.com
Quick Takes: Oklahoma pounds hapless Kansas in first home game since September

Parker Thune

The Sooners' return to Owen Field after six weeks without a home game was, in a word, quotidian.

Oklahoma thoroughly outclassed Kansas in every facet of the game Saturday afternoon, throttling the Jayhawks 62-9 behind a relentless pass rush. Nik Bonitto racked up three of the team's nine sacks, the most in a game for the Sooners since last year's 34-27 defeat of Texas.

Spencer Rattler wasn't perfect, but led a remarkably efficient offensive attack with 212 yards and a score on 15-of-27 passing. He also picked up a rushing touchdown before giving way to Tanner Mordecai in the third quarter. In mop-up duty, Chandler Morris notched his first career touchdown, as the true freshman quarterback scrambled and dived into the end zone for a 13-yard house call in the mid-fourth quarter.

Here are three knee-jerk reactions to Oklahoma's thoroughly one-sided victory.

1) There's no doubt as to who's the alpha male in the Sooners' backfield. It only took 15 touches for Rhamondre Stevenson to firmly assert that he's the lead back in the committee, as he racked up 104 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. He wasn't tackled on first contact on all 11 of his carries, and he showed some breakaway speed on a 29-yard scoring burst in the third period. The senior out of Las Vegas doesn't seem to enjoy the idea of sharing snaps, because he's already made it very difficult for Lincoln Riley to turn to any other ballcarrier in meaningful situations. T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan combined for just nine carries.

2) The Oklahoma front four is going to be an absolute force down the stretch. Okay, sure; go ahead and say it was Kansas' ineptitude in the trenches that led to the Sooners' absurd sack total. But give credit where credit is due: OU had men in the backfield on seemingly every play. Bonitto was unblockable, and Ronnie Perkins was a constant disruption. Even true freshman Brynden Walker logged half a sack. Isaiah Thomas ended Jalon Daniels' night early with a vicious hit on sack No. 9, as the freshman quarterback had to be helped off the field. Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Baylor aren't exactly known for phenomenal play on the offensive line. With that in mind, the Sooners' ability to get after the quarterback should largely dictate their success in their next three games.

3) Once Jadon Haselwood gets up to speed, the array of weapons at Rattler's disposal is borderline unfair. Haselwood saw limited snaps in his return to action, logging one catch for 33 yards. He'll almost certainly be full-tilt for Oklahoma's contest with Oklahoma State in two weeks. Austin Stogner had three catches for 75 yards and a score, Marvin Mims reeled in his seventh touchdown of the season, and Charleston Rambo played much better than his two catches for 20 yards would indicate. This is a deep, deep receiving corps. No Big 12 defense is equipped to deal with this passing attack, and provided the Sooners get a little help from Iowa State and/or Kansas State, this team should roll to another conference championship. They're firing on all cylinders, and they're looking like the fearsome offensive juggernaut that Sooner Nation is accustomed to.

Oklahoma gets an open date next week before welcoming the Pokes to Owen Field on Nov. 21 for the latest installment of the Bedlam Series.

Football

