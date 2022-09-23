OU-Kansas State: AllSooners Staff Picks

John Hoover

It’s strength on strength as Oklahoma tries to move the football on Kansas State’s defense. It won’t be easy, as the Wildcats have been elite through three games so far. What this one comes down to is Oklahoma’s defense playing disciplined against K-State running back Deuce Vaughn (how’s that for a change?) and putting consistent pressure on Adrian Martinez. The Wildcats do have some playmakers, but this is the game OU gets to flex its muscles (and its athleticism) on defense. If Kansas State wins the special teams game, it’ll be a lot closer. But the Sooners have been close to busting some returns, too. This is the game they finally make it happen.

Final score: Oklahoma 33, Kansas State 20

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma will no doubt face its strongest defensive test on Saturday. The Kansas State defensive front could be the best in the Big 12 this year, and that unit was far from the reason the Wildcats fell to Tulane last weekend. OU’s offensive line was improved against the Cornhuskers, but the Nebraska offensive line appears to be closer to the last remnants of a once storied walk-on program than that of an actual Power 5 defensive front. Dillon Gabriel could struggle, as he’s missed plays in every game so far, but what happens on the other side of the ball should decide the contest. Adrian Martinez appears to have regressed, as the former Nebraska quarterback is unwilling to push the ball down the field. Deuce Vaughn is one of the most talented running backs in the country, but the Wildcats are a one-dimensional offense and Brent Venables will have a plan to try and limit the damage from the ground game. A timely turnover or two from Martinez will make life easier on the OU offense, and I expect the Sooners will notch the first Big 12 win of the Venables era.

Final score: Oklahoma 30, Kansas State 17

Josh Callaway

Entering the season, the argument that Kansas State was among the top 2 or 3 best teams in the Big 12 was absolutely plausible. But, three weeks in, it's become clear their passing offense leaves a lot to be desired and leaves them very vulnerable, as evidenced by a disastrous loss at home to Tulane last week. It's hard to imagine a scenario, even with Deuce Vaughn, where the Wildcats have a lot of offensive success in this game. Brent Venables knows that if the Sooners can limit Vaughn, Kansas State just won't have a lot of places to go to try and move the football. On the offensive side, this is Oklahoma's biggest test without question. It won't be easy, but the Sooners' defense should help Jeff Lebby, Dillon Gabriel and company out with good position and potentially some turnovers. It won't be the fireworks of last weekend in Lincoln, but Oklahoma will have some big plays in this one and still get more than enough points on the board en route to another comfortable win.

Final score: Oklahoma 34, Kansas State 13

Ross Lovelace

This game seems destined for a defensive battle with both teams trying to control the clock and time of possession. Kansas State is coming off of a tough, unexpected loss against Tulane last weekend. While the loss lowers the stakes of Saturday’s game, it could give the Wildcats an edge. Kansas State has really struggled to throw the ball this season, and if the Sooners’ offense is rolling, it could be trouble. Dillon Gabriel is playing mistake-free football to this point, and if he can continue to do that, Oklahoma should walk away with a solid win. If it’s a close, low-scoring battle, Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez will be the reason why.

Final score: Oklahoma 34, Kansas State 13