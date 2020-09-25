OU-Kansas State: Our picks

Kansas State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. Saturday (FOX)

OUR PICKS (OU -27 1/2)

John E. Hoover, Publisher

Chris Klieman was worried about K-State having the numbers to meet the Big 12’s postponement thresholds. The Wildcats made it through Friday’s COVID tests, but any concerns about roster depth out of Manhattan are troubling. Klieman’s bunch has a chance if it’s starter versus starter, but can’t win a matchup of his 2s against Lincoln Riley’s 2s. K-State’s secondary is a much better test for Spencer Rattler, but expect Riley to give Rattler multiple opportunities to find open receivers. K-State senior QB Skylar Thompson is still looking for playmakers around him — which could make him dangerous. If OU’s defense can make K-State one-dimensional, the Sooners will thrive.

FINAL: OU 35, Kansas State 21

Parker Thune, Deputy Editor

The Wildcats are shorthanded, and they don’t have the benefit of the rowdy Manhattan environment this time around. They don’t have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with Oklahoma’s wealth of impact players at skill positions. I expect a huge performance from Charleston Rambo and another healthy dose of Seth McGowan as the Sooners salt away a convincing win to open Big 12 play.

FINAL: Oklahoma 55, Kansas State 14

Caroline Grace Estes, Contributor

I expect the Wildcats to come in and play with a lot of surprises. They have absolutely nothing to lose and that same mentality is what allowed them to outscore OU for three quarters last year. Oklahoma still has some kinks to work out, especially on the defensive side, but this game could allow the Sooners to have that breakthrough that the country is looking for as they head into conference play. Overall, this game will be used as another learning experience and we will showcase some of those young players making big statements.

FINAL: Oklahoma 42, Kansas State 24

