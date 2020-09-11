SI.com
OU-Missouri State: One Big Thing

John. E. Hoover

Since Lincoln Riley took over as offensive coordinator in 2015, Oklahoma has had a 1,000-yard rusher — sometimes two — and has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry as a team.

Could both of those streaks be in danger this year?

The Sooners should be fine throwing the football, but Saturday’s season-opener against Missouri State will at least offer a preview of what the OU run game will look like this season.

  • Will it be Rhamondre Stevenson, the big, burly junior college All-American who averaged 8.0 yards per carry and gained 515 yards in a reserve role last yearZ?
  • Will it be T.J. Pledger, the smallish but exciting junior who has carried the football just 40 times in his career?
  • Will it be Marcus Major, the redshirt freshman who got just 10 rushing attempts last year?
  • Or will it be Seth McGowan, a dynamic, explosive and versatile true freshman?

The OU running back room has taken a beating over the past eight months. In December, 5-star recruit Jase McClellan flipped to Alabama on National Signing Day. Before the bowl game, Stevenson was suspended by the NCAA for a positive drug test. In February, reliable senior Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State. And in August, two-time 1,000-yard runner Kennedy Brooks opted out of the 2020 season.

Stevenson’s suspension, supposedly for half the season but without any definition therein, has been appealed, but Riley has said repeatedly there has been no news out of Indianapolis.

Stevenson was, however, included as one of two backups to Pledger on this week’s initial depth chart. (That could be Riley playing coy with his information: junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins, also serving the same suspension, was listed as a starter; sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges was listed as a co-starter).

OU certainly doesn’t need Stevenson to beat Missouri State. But the Sooners probably will need him in two weeks when they open Big 12 Conference against Kansas State, and for the ensuing eight-game stretch after that.

