OU-Missouri State: Three Quick Takes

Rattler’s Ready

Sooner Nation has for the most part had confidence in their new quarterback ever since watching him perform with a unique swagger — and a powerful arm — on the Netflix series, “QB1.”

Their confidence was rewarded on Saturday as Spencer Rattler geared Oklahoma to a 48-0 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night at Owen Field. It's early, sure, but in his performance, Rattler looks very much the part of Lincoln Riley’s next Heisman Trophy contender.

“I feel like I’ve earned a lot of trust from my guys on the team,” Rattler said.

Against an overmatched Missouri State squad — an FCS team that went 1-10 last year and is in complete rebuild mode under Bobby Petrino — Rattler looked confident in himself as he completed 14-of-17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

GAME STATS

I asked Riley what he liked most about Rattler’s game Saturday.

“I think just his overall poise in his game,” Riley said. “I think you used a good word there, an appropriate word. Some guys can get too up for these things, especially your first one and I thought he handled it the right way. He certainly had energy and juice, but he didn't let that consume him and he didn't try to do too much.

Spencer Rattler and Charleston Rambo Ty Russell / OU Athletics

“That’s always some of your chief concerns, and so I’m proud of the way he handled the situation. Your first start is always an experience and an emotion that you can’t really duplicate or predict until you actually just go in there and truly experience it. So I think his kind of calmness and poise allowed him to have a clear mind and make a lot of good decisions.”

Rattler’s two early TDs — deep post bombs to Marvin Mims and Charleston Rambo — accentuated that confidence, as well as that arm.

By Committee

Oklahoma’s offense this season — both at running back and at receiver — seems to be a group effort.

With projected starter T.J. Pledger out this week, Marcus Major (11 rushes, 31 yards) got the start, freshman Seth McGowan (9 for 61) was the most dynamic, and Todd Hudson (6 for 8, with a couple of exciting runs wiped out by penalty) finished strong.

Seth McGowan Ty Russell / OU Athletics

That will likely be what Oklahoma’s running back results look like a lot this season.

There’s even more diversity — and certainly numbers — at receiver. UCLA transfer Theo Howard led the team with 5 catches for 63 yards, Charleston Rambo posted a team-best 80 yards (and two TDs) on four catches, Trevon West caught four passes for 59 yards late, and freshman Mikey Henderson moved all over the field and caught four passes for 30 yards.

Marvin Mims had arguably the biggest day with three catches for 80 yards and a TD. Theo Wease caught only two passes but contributed 44 yards. In all, 12 receivers caught at least one pass.

Defensive diversity

With virtually half the two-deep sitting out for various reasons (including undisclosed COVID-19 tests and contact tracing), Oklahoma’s defensive players needed to be flexible.

They were, with more than 20 players getting snaps in the first half alone, many from first-year players.

“Not as much jockeying around as maybe we prepared for,” said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, “but that was the responsible thing to do. I’d probably a little bit naive that this was the only week we’d have to do that. Just one of those many challenges that we face these days.”

Nik Bonitto and Tre Brown Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Oklahoma collected nine total tackles for loss, Delarrin Turner-Yell got the team’s first takeaway of the season (an interception), and OU got a shutout for the first time in five years.

“We got a little overwhelmed up front on the offensive side of the ball,” said Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino.

New weakside linebacker Brian Asamoah led the Sooners with seven tackles.

