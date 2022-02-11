OU Named No. 1 Employer in State of Oklahoma by Forbes

The University of Oklahoma was ranked No. 48 in the country out of 500 employers of at least 5,000 employees.

According to Forbes, the University of Oklahoma is the top place to work in the state of Oklahoma.

The business magazine released their list of the top 500 employers in the country on Friday with OU being selected No. 1 in Oklahoma and No. 48 in the entire country.

“We are incredibly proud that OU has been recognized as a top 50 employer in America – a distinction that reinforces our efforts to foster an environment where everyone feels valued and welcomed and a part of our purpose of changing lives,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. in a release. “This achievement is a testament to the remarkable commitment and care of our faculty and staff, who work hard every day to make the University of Oklahoma such a special place.”

At the time of Forbes’ survey, OU employed a total workforce of over 18,000 employees across the three campuses in Norman, Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

“At OU, we pride ourselves on being a place where not only our students can thrive, but also our employees,” said Dorothy Anderson, vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer. “The university is committed to developing and retaining an outstanding and diverse workforce, and this recognition validates the progress we’ve been able to achieve.”

The rankings are measured through an independent survey of 60,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors and considers every aspect of the employee experience.

The evaluation was then based around employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family.

Participants also evaluated their employer based on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics such as working conditions, salary and advancement opportunities.

To see Forbes’ complete list of the best 500 employers in the country, click HERE.