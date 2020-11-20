Sooners win again... Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No in-state rivalry series in college football is anywhere close to being as lopsided as Bedlam. Not Washington-Washington State. Not Oregon-Oregon State. Not even Colorado-Colorado State.

OU leads it 89-18-7, and various comments this week only reinforce Bedlam’s one-sided nature.

“Going back from previous years, man, Oklahoma’s been kicking my butt since I stepped on Oklahoma State’s campus,” said OSU senior cornerback Rodarius Williams. “And finally, this year, man, I feel like we’re gonna shake some things up around here. I feel like this is gonna be the year. You know, everything is in our favor.”

Give it up to Williams for brutal honesty. But is Williams showing real confidence with his second statement? Or is that just the kind of “oh well” optimism that Cubs fans used to roll out every fall?

Defensive end Trace Ford was trying to explain the game plan for defending Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, and his answer sort of devolved into an apology for being an underdog again.

“Just stay in his face. That’s all that matters,” Ford said. “If you stay in his face, he’s gonna draw turnovers and the game won’t be as bad as anybody thinks it’ll be.”

... and again...

Williams is one of the Big 12’s most talented and accomplished corners. In another comment this week, he expressed a desire for Rattler and the OU receivers to challenge him.

“I know they got talented wide receivers and we got a talented back end, so it’s gonna be a dog fight,” Williams said. “This is the game we live for. We live for high competitions. I don’t like easy games. I don’t like people not throwing at me. You know, I want to be challenged. So I hope that those guys throw the ball to me every time. I’m just ready.”

Again, salute his bravado. But that comment sounds a bit like poking the bear. Rattler, probably the top freshman quarterback in the country, is sure to test Williams now — and probably often.

Here’s the thing: Oklahoma State is one of the Big 12’s best teams. The Cowboys will contend for the league title this year. There is future NFL talent sprinkled throughout the roster. The coaching staff is strong. The facilities are second to none. And coach Mike Gundy has lifted his alma mater to unprecedented heights.

But Gundy hasn’t coached his best games against OU. In fact, more than once in the Bedlam showdown he seemed to coach scared — conservative to the point where his players followed his lead, took on his tentative approach and ultimately wilted.

Gundy is 2-13 against Oklahoma as a head coach.

... and again (Baker Mayfield and his custom shirt pose with coach Lincoln Riley). Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Even Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield — an emphatic 3-0 against OSU in his career in Norman (to the point that he had “back to back” undershirts made and revealed them after the game) — got in on the action this week when ESPN’s Jake Trotter asked him his thoughts about the game.

“Jake, what are you trying to stir up right now?” Mayfield asked, before giving Trotter a sound bite. “A little brother always needs to be put in his place, Jake. You know that.”

OSU is ranked higher in the polls, has a better record and beat both of the teams that took down Oklahoma.

But the betting line (which is now OU by 7) opened with Oklahoma favored by 10 points for a good reason: No matter the season, no matter the circumstances, no matter the records, OU owns an immutable advantage. If they truly are Bedlam brothers, then that advantage has become part of their DNA.

At some point in the distant past, the one-sided nature of the Bedlam series began to perpetuate itself. Apparently, maybe it still does.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.