OU-OSU: Q2 Report

NORMAN — The first night-time kickoff at Owen Field in Bedlam history looked like it might be put to bed early, but now it seems it may go on deep into the night.

No. 18 Oklahoma seized a quick 21-point lead but No. 14 Oklahoma State cut it to 27-13 at halftime as OSU doused OU’s first-quarter fury.

Spencer Rattler was equal parts efficient and spectacular, and the OU defense knocked OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders out of the game early and all but shut down the 14th-ranked Cowboys (5-1) in the early stages of the 115th Bedlam meeting.

OU led 21-0 out of the gate behind a hot start by Rattler that featured two touchdown passes and TD run.

Oklahoma State got on the board following a dead-ball penalty by Brendan Radley-Hiles – he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a third-down pass fell incomplete – and backup quarterback Shane Illingworth threw to Logan Carter in the end zone to make it 21-7.

Two Gabe Brkic field goals in the second quarter extended the Sooners’ lead to 27-7.

More penalties on the OU defense – one on DaShaun White for a late hit out of bounds, and one on a pass interference against Tre Brown – came behind a 29-yard run from Chuba Hubbard and led to a 39-yard field goal by Brady Pohl that cut OU’s lead to 27-10.

Rattler put Oklahoma up 21-0 midway through the second quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease – Wease’s first touchdown of the year.

That drive was set up by an acrobatic interception by linebacker David Ugweogbu, who blitzed on the left side, jumped to tip Sanders’ pass, and fully extended to catch the ball just before it hit the ground.

Rattler’s throw to Wease was his second TD toss of the first quarter. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Henderson as the Sooners scored almost at will on their first three drives.

Rattler’s TD to Henderson was set up by a circus catch by Marvin Mims, who beat OSU cornerback Rodarius Williams for a 27-yard completion, leaped and landed on his back.

Rattler put the Sooners on the board first with a 9-yard touchdown run. He got a boost on that drive from Rhamondre Stevenson, who took a short screen pass 45 yards up the middle. Three plays later, Rattler converted a third-and-4 by zipping a pass over the middle to H-back Brayden Willis, playing in just his second game of the season and first since a Week 2 loss to Kansas State.

The Sooner defense harassed Sanders early, forcing him into an intentional grounding penalty (a sack for Ronnie Perkins) on his first play and a quick three-and-out. After Perkins’ second sack later in the period, Sanders went to the bench for medical attention while true freshman Shane Illingworth came in and started moving the OSU offense.

The 115th Bedlam matchup was noteworthy for being the first ever to kick off in Norman at night.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” staged its morning pregame show from the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium, the first time the network’s flagship show originated from Norman since 2012.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.