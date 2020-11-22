OU-OSU: Q3 Report

NORMAN —Early in the season, Oklahoma made a habit of building a big lead, then giving it all away.

The Sooners’ stark inability to finish games cost them losses to Kansas State, Iowa State and almost cost them against Texas.

Has that trend returned?

Oklahoma State, with its backup quarterback in the game and arguably the Big 12 Conference’s best defense, fell behind big early on but chipped away in the second and third quarters and made the 2020 Bedlam game a lot more interesting as the Sooners led 27-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Gabe Brkic hit two field goals in the second quarter, but he missed a 43-yard kick with 4:50 to play in the third as Oklahoma State continued to gain momentum.

The No. 18-ranked Sooners (5-2) jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead and seemed on their way to an easy blowout win. But the 14th-ranked Cowboys (5-1) used their defense to settle things into a defensive vibe, and both offenses struggled to generate points and first downs.

Spencer Rattler started the 115th Bedlam meeting red hot, completing 13-of-19 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the first half – he also ran for a TD on the Sooners’ opening drive – but couldn’t move the ball effectively in the third quarter against an OSU defense that filled gaps and gang-tackled seemingly every ball.

Trailing 21-0 after less than nine minutes of play, Oklahoma State finally got on the board late in the first quarter following a dead-ball penalty by Brendan Radley-Hiles, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a third-down pass fell incomplete. Backup quarterback Shane Illingworth threw to Logan Carter in the end zone to make it 21-7.

Brkic’s 40- and 29-yard field goals in the second quarter extended the Sooners’ lead to 27-7.

More penalties on the OU defense – one on DaShaun White for a late hit out of bounds, and one on a pass interference against Tre Brown – came behind a 29-yard run from Chuba Hubbard and led to a 39-yard field goal by Brady Pohl that cut OU’s lead to 27-10.

Rattler put Oklahoma up 21-0 midway through the second quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Theo Wease – Wease’s first touchdown of the year.

That drive was set up by an acrobatic interception by linebacker David Ugweogbu, who blitzed on the left side, jumped to tip Sanders’ pass, and fully extended to catch the ball just before it hit the ground.

Rattler’s throw to Wease was his second TD toss of the first quarter. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Henderson as the Sooners scored almost at will on their first three drives.

Rattler’s TD to Henderson was set up by a circus catch by Marvin Mims, who beat OSU cornerback Rodarius Williams for a 27-yard completion, leaped and landed on his back.

Rattler put the Sooners on the board first with a 9-yard touchdown run. He got a boost on that drive from Rhamondre Stevenson, who took a short screen pass 45 yards up the middle. Three plays later, Rattler converted a third-and-4 by zipping a pass over the middle to H-back Brayden Willis, playing in just his second game of the season and first since a Week 2 loss to Kansas State.

The Sooner defense harassed OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders early, forcing him into an intentional grounding penalty (a sack for Ronnie Perkins) on OSU’s first play and a quick three-and-out. After Perkins’ second sack later in the period, Sanders went to the bench for medical attention while Illingworth, a true freshman, came in and got the OSU offense moving.

The 115th Bedlam matchup was noteworthy for being the first ever to kick off in Norman at night.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” staged its morning pregame show from the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium, the first time the network’s flagship show originated from Norman since 2012.