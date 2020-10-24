SI.com
OU-TCU: Q2 report

John. E. Hoover

Halftime: Oklahoma 17, TCU 7

FORT WORTH — And just like that — just like each of its first three Big 12 Conference games — Oklahoma showed that no lead is safe.

The Sooners jumped to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter against TCU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Spencer Rattler's 50-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims, following the same MO they used to build early leads against Kansas State (21), Iowa State (11) and Texas (14).

And like clockwork — just like the Wildcats, Cyclones and Longhorns did — the Horned Frogs got back into the game because of OU mistakes.

After the OU defense forced punts on TCU’s first three possessions, the Frogs got going when a missed tackle by backup safety Justin Broiles on tight end Pro Wells led to a 47-yard gain. That set up a 6-yard touchdown run on fourth down out of the wildcat formation by Daimarqua Foster.

OU’s offense quickly went three-and-out, and TCU nearly responded with an immediate touchdown that might have cut it to 17-14. After a pass interference penalty on Woodi Washington and a holding penalty on Brendan Radley-Hiles, Max Duggan threw deep to Blair Conright in the end zone behind cornerback Jaden Davis.

Conright at first appeared to catch the ball before he slid out of bounds, but officials quickly conferred and called the pass incomplete. Replay confirmed the incompletion, and two plays later, TCU punted.

That turnabout provided the Sooners enough time and momentum to drive the length of the field for a field goal attempt in the final seconds, but Gabe Brkic’s 54-yard attempt bounced off the crossbar.

TCU mounted a short possession, but also missed a field goal at the final buzzer.

OU took a 7-0 lead on T.J. Pledger's 12-yard TD in the first quarter, and Brkic's 40-yard field goal made it 12-0.

Mims' 50-yard TD from Rattler came on a leak-out crossing route. He avoided two tackles at the goal line to stretch the Sooners' lead to 17-0.

