OU-Texas: Our picks

John Hoover

There’s no other way to put it: this is a rebuilding year for Oklahoma. That’s not to say the season can’t turn around — and I mean dramatically. Even with two losses, OU is still the favorite to win the Big 12 Conference, according to BetOnline.ag. There’s a reason for that: the Sooners have talent, they have depth, and they have coaching. Youth has been a problem so far — especially an inability to make plays in crunch time — but that could change at any time. Will it change in time to beat Texas? The Sooners can save their season starting right now. And OU does seem to have some mojo going against the Longhorns. But I think the task is too great. One of Alex Grinch’s best options to improve his defense is to throw more freshmen out there. That’s good for the long haul but can’t possibly be an immediate fix. The offensive line needs to play much better, and I believe it can. But with OU’s best skill position players all freshmen, will better o-line play be enough? And what gives with the sudden fourth-quarter meltdowns from the special teams? That kind of big-play inefficiency can't happen in the Cotton Bowl.

FINAL: Texas 44, Oklahoma 35

Parker Thune

I’m counting on points in bunches at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. Both of these offenses have exceptional skill-position players, and both defenses have been disastrous thus far in 2020. I expect Spencer Rattler to have a field day against the Longhorn secondary, but I also expect Sam Ehlinger to answer his counterpart blow for blow. The only way that there’s less than 80 total points scored in this game is if Oklahoma can slow down the pace and establish the run with Seth McGowan. Unfortunately, the Sooners’ shoddy offensive line play probably doesn’t allow for that possibility. This’ll be a firefight, but I think that’s the kind of game that OU is equipped to win. I like the Sooners in a squeaker.

FINAL: Oklahoma 55, Texas 52

Caroline Grace Estes

Sam Ehlinger is going to be able to capitalize on big-play opportunities against a messy OU defense. The fundamentals are just not clicking for the Sooners and I don’t think there is any way it could have been fixed within the last two weeks of practice. The secondary is struggling and the defensive line is not creating enough pressure off the snap. Ehlinger is going to have too much time in the pocket to execute to those key weapons around him. It will be a showdown as always but the Longhorns are better prepared for this matchup.

FINAL: Texas 38, Oklahoma 35

