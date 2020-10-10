OU-Texas: Q2 Report

DALLAS — Obviously the 2020 Red River Rivalry was going to look odd.

But nobody could have predicted this path to a 17-17 halftime tie.

After seizing a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Oklahoma quickly gave it all back in the second quarter.

Three Sooner turnovers — one on the final play of the opening period — gave Texas sudden life and set the stage for a compelling second half at the Cotton Bowl in the 116th edition of college football’s most unique rivalry.

Spencer Rattler’s final throw of the first quarter was intercepted by DeMarvion Overshown, setting up a Cameron Dicker field goal.

On OU’s next possession, Rattler slid into pressure and took a hard hit from T’Vondre Sweat, who jarred the football loose and into the arms of Juwan Mitchell.

That set up Texas’ first touchdown, a 6-yard run by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and tied the game at 10-10 with 11:44 to play until halftime.

Rattler’s second turnover of the game — he threw three interceptions against Kansas State and another last week at Iowa State — was OU’s eighth turnover in the Sooners’ last 10 quarters and prompted coach Lincoln Riley to bench Rattler in favor of backup Tanner Mordecai.

Mordecai initially had success, but T.J. Pledger lost a fumble at the end of a 25-yard run to end the drive.

But Texas couldn’t get a first down, and David Ugwoegbu broke through to block Ryan Bujcevski’s punt, setting up Marcus Major’s 7-yard touchdown run to put the Sooners up 17-10.

The Longhorns responded, however, when Ehlinger took them 75 yards for the tying touchdown, this time a 2-yard run by Ehlinger. Ehlinger’s third-and-6 throw to wide open Tarik Black gained 24 yards in front of Pat Fields and put Texas in the red zone.

The game was played before a sparse crowd, and the State Fair of Texas — usually bustling just outside the stadium — is shut down. Usually attended by more than 92,000, this year’s gathering was expected to be around 25,000.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.