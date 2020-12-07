FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Kick time announced for Oklahoma's road tilt with West Virginia

Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers will face off Saturday in game originally scheduled for Nov. 28, but postponed due to COVID-19
Oklahoma brings its regular season to a close this Saturday with a morning kickoff — 11 a.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV.

The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 28, marks the fourth early kickoff for the Sooners this season and the first since TCU over a month ago. The other two morning starts were a win against Texas and loss to Kansas State.

Saturday’s game offers little more than an opportunity for improvement for head coach Lincoln Riley and his team. The Sooners (7-2 overall, 6-2 in Big 12 play) have already secured their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, where they will take on Iowa State on Nov. 19 in Arlington, TX.

The Sooners’ regular season finale will be broadcast on ABC.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

