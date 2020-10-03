SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Reports: Ronnie Perkins wins suspension appeal, but won't play tonight at Iowa State

Parker Thune

As Oklahoma prepares to do battle with Texas in next week's Red River Showdown, the Sooner pass rush will receive a huge lift.

Per a report from Jason Kersey of the Athletic, preseason All-Big 12 defensive end Ronnie Perkins has successfully appealed his NCAA-imposed suspension, which stemmed from a positive drug test before last year's Peach Bowl.

SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock also reported that the length of Perkins's suspension was successfully appealed. Perkins is in Ames wearing a jersey in pregame warmups at Jack Trice Stadium, but isn't participating with his teammates as he's dressed in street clothes.

Lincoln Riley said on Thursday that only essential personnel would make the trip.

Had Perkins' suspension been upheld, he'd have been ineligible to play until the Sooners' Oct. 24 tilt with TCU. The junior defensive end registered six sacks in a breakout sophomore campaign last year, and is widely considered one of the finest defenders in the conference regardless of position. In Perkins' stead, redshirt junior Isaiah Thomas had drawn starts in the Sooners' first two games of the season.

Though Perkins has been reinstated, Kersey reported that wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have not. Bridges and Stevenson also tested positive for banned substances last December, and haven't seen the field since.

Upon Perkins' presumed return next weekend, the Sooners will rely on him to apply pressure to Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Perkins recorded one of Oklahoma's nine sacks in last year's victory over the Longhorns, and also notched a sack of Ehlinger in the 2018 Big 12 championship game.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sooners ready to rumble in Ames: "You have to come prepared"

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners gear up to face Matt Campbell's Iowa State Cyclones in a primetime showdown at Jack Trice Stadium

Parker Thune

Oklahoma men's golf team off to strong start at Big 12 Match Play Championship

Oklahoma Sooners notch victories over West Virginia and Iowa State on Friday

Kemper Ball

OU-Iowa State: Three keys to the game

College football: Oklahoma Sooners at Iowa State Cyclones

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

OU-Iowa State: Our Picks

College football picks: Oklahoma Sooners at Iowa State Cyclones

John. E. Hoover

OU-Iowa State: One Big Thing

College Football Preview of Oklahoma Sooners at Iowa State : One big thing

John. E. Hoover

Preps Primer: Shettron won't play till Saturday, but Oklahoma's other in-state targets all in action Friday

Several Oklahoma high school football standouts with offers from Oklahoma Sooners take the field Friday night across the state

Parker Thune

Mike Leach says calling plays as a head coach is 'too big of a job,' but Lincoln Riley says it's not

Mike Leach, Gus Malzahn and others say the time demands are too great to be both head coach and offensive coordinator

John. E. Hoover

by

tbw0101

Sooners gear up for road trip to Ames with renewed vision: "We have to have a chip on our shoulder"

With the Big 12 race suddenly wide open, Oklahoma Sooners players and coaches acknowledge that they can't approach games with a Goliath mentality

Parker Thune

OU trending 'in a better direction' on the COVID front as Sooners prepare to head to Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners trending 'in a better direction' on the COVID front, Lincoln Riley says

John. E. Hoover

Friday Night Spotlight: Jordan Mukes, still getting recruiting calls, may graduate early

Oklahoma Sooners verbal commit Jordan Mukes still gets recruiting calls

John. E. Hoover