As Oklahoma prepares to do battle with Texas in next week's Red River Showdown, the Sooner pass rush will receive a huge lift.

Per a report from Jason Kersey of the Athletic, preseason All-Big 12 defensive end Ronnie Perkins has successfully appealed his NCAA-imposed suspension, which stemmed from a positive drug test before last year's Peach Bowl.

SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock also reported that the length of Perkins's suspension was successfully appealed. Perkins is in Ames wearing a jersey in pregame warmups at Jack Trice Stadium, but isn't participating with his teammates as he's dressed in street clothes.

Lincoln Riley said on Thursday that only essential personnel would make the trip.

Had Perkins' suspension been upheld, he'd have been ineligible to play until the Sooners' Oct. 24 tilt with TCU. The junior defensive end registered six sacks in a breakout sophomore campaign last year, and is widely considered one of the finest defenders in the conference regardless of position. In Perkins' stead, redshirt junior Isaiah Thomas had drawn starts in the Sooners' first two games of the season.

Though Perkins has been reinstated, Kersey reported that wide receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have not. Bridges and Stevenson also tested positive for banned substances last December, and haven't seen the field since.

Upon Perkins' presumed return next weekend, the Sooners will rely on him to apply pressure to Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Perkins recorded one of Oklahoma's nine sacks in last year's victory over the Longhorns, and also notched a sack of Ehlinger in the 2018 Big 12 championship game.

