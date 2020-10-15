Perrion Winfrey, the unsung hero of the 2020 Red River Showdown

There are enough storylines stemming from Oklahoma's 53-45 victory over Texas to last for weeks, whether it's Spencer Rattler's triumphant return from a brief benching, T.J. Pledger's career day or the catch of Drake Stoops' life.

But somewhat lost in the insanity of the four-overtime affair at the Cotton Bowl was one play that dramatically altered the course of the contest. In the third overtime, Texas kicker Cameron Dicker lined up for a 31-yard field goal attempt.

Though Oklahoma still had a possession forthcoming, Sooner Nation was no doubt experiencing a bit of deja vu. In 2018, Dicker, then a freshman, had trotted out for a field goal at the Cotton Bowl with the score tied at 45. His 40-yard boot split the uprights in the final seconds of regulation, thwarting a furious fourth-quarter rally from Kyler Murray and the Sooners.

Now, two years later, the scoreboard once again read 45-45. The ball once again rested on the right hashmark. And Dicker once again had an opportunity to break the deadlock and give the Longhorns a late advantage.

The snap and the hold occurred without incident, and Dicker laid his right foot into the ball. But a split second later, the kick's flight encountered a hefty obstacle: the outstretched hand of Perrion Winfrey.

Like a wounded pheasant, the ball wobbled and fluttered harmlessly to the ground, well short of the crossbar. The Sooner sideline exploded as Winfrey ripped his helmet off and went sprinting down the hash in celebration. An Oklahoma victory was all but secure.

Alas, it was not to be, at least not immediately. Gabe Brkic shanked a 31-yard attempt of his own on the ensuing possession, and the Sooners needed further heroics from Stoops and Tre Brown in the fourth extra period to come away victorious.

Unfortunately, the consequence of the circumstances is that Winfrey's play won't ever receive the appreciation it truly warrants. If Brkic's kick had been on target, Winfrey likely would have been the toast of Sooner Nation all weekend. The blocked field goal wasn't his only contribution, as he also recorded two tackles, half a sack and a quarterback hurry.

"It’s always great to see a teammate make a big play like that," said rush end Jon-Michael Terry. "Perrion is a guy who came in here and put his nose to the grindstone and worked every day and is having success with that. He’s been a great addition to this team. We’re all glad to have him around. It’s good to see him making plays, and I know he’s going to continue to make plays as the season progresses."

Though he's a junior, Winfrey is new to the scene in Norman, as he spent the previous two seasons at Iowa Western Community College. Oklahoma entered the 2020 season with little depth at nose guard following the graduation of Neville Gallimore, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau. Thus, the Sooners looked to Winfrey to fill the void immediately. And so far, he's responded to the challenge.

“I thought specific to Perrion this past weekend, you saw a guy that can affect a football game, and we expect him to," said Alex Grinch. "If you didn’t need junior college guys, you wouldn’t have taken junior college guys. So they have to have an immediate impact.”

Though the forays of an interior defensive lineman often go unnoticed, it would be irresponsible for the Sooner faithful to forget Winfrey's crucial blocked kick on Saturday. Without it, Oklahoma may have come out on the wrong end of the most dramatic game in the history of the Red River Rivalry.

Should he ride this personal wave of momentum to a fantastic career in the crimson and cream, let the record show that the legacy of Perrion Winfrey began in the Cotton Bowl with a pivotal play on special teams.

But even if Winfrey never again makes a meaningful contribution in an Oklahoma uniform, he'll always have a spot in Sooner lore for his hand - pun fully intended - in the historic victory.

